My husband and I really enjoy active vacations and are big history buffs, so we spent a week in July traveling around northern France and Belgium visiting many somber sites related to World War I history (and some World War II history as well). It was a really impactful and reflective trip, but maybe not as joyful as other vacations given the context. That said, we managed to finish our travels in Reims, France, with a lovely tour and tasting at Veuve Clicquot. The story of the “Widow Clicquot” is really amazing — a woman who was an amazing innovator and brand builder in a time when men dominated business. It was a perfect place to wrap up a very historical week! Oh, and yes, we were there on July 16th and I am wearing three layers including a fleece and a waterproof jacket…it definitely was not a warm vacation! — Alex Keith, chief executive officer, P&G Beauty

So much of our life is centered around our farm in Sharon Springs [N.Y.]. It’s where Beekman 1802 began and where we find the most peace year-round, but especially in the summertime. We enjoy taking time each day to walk the grounds of the farm with our dog, Önder, and we find a meditative reprieve in gardening. Ever since moving to the farm in 2008, we’ve tended to our flower and vegetable gardens where we harvest, can, freeze and dehydrate food to last us the whole year. What started as a way to sustain our home as we invested in the company has now become an inspiring tradition we aim to hold on to. — Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, founders, Beekman 1802

To celebrate my 50th last August, I’d planned a big splash with a bunch of friends in my happy place — Seychelles. That was, of course disrupted. I’m reclaiming it this August in a scaled-down way. I’m heading to Seychelles for my 50-plus-1 with only a few friends as a Happiness and Self Care retreat. It’s such an oasis. I can’t wait to dive, hike, do yoga, relax, enjoy friends and detox. — Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer, beauty and personal care, Unilever NA

After such an unprecedented year that has challenged us all, I was most looking forward to traveling again, both leisurely and professionally. With the somewhat crazy timelines we’ve accustomed ourselves to, I love the idea of having a span of time to recharge and summer is perfect for a desert retreat. Dubai is the destination in my mind where a new metropolis meets old-world charm. — Elizabeth Villegas, vice president, Americas, Parfums de Marly

Later in the summer I’ll be heading to Cape May, N.J., with my wife and three daughters. We’re looking forward to lazy days at the beach, family mini golf, visiting the lighthouse and searching for the best lobster rolls. — Ron Gee, chief executive officer, Shiseido Americas

After a very challenging year emotionally, I’m finally heading back to my home, to Ireland, to clear my head and feed my soul. Sheep’s Head, Kerry, Ireland, in my opinion, is one of the most beautiful parts of the world. — Noella Gabriel, global president and cofounder, Elemis