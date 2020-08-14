Firmenich Names New CFO

Firmenich, the largest privately owned fragrance and flavors supplier, has named Benoit Fouilland as its new chief financial officer.

Fouilland will start in the position on Sept. 1, succeeding Eric Nicolas, and will report to the Geneva-based company’s chief executive officer, Gilbert Ghostine, as a member of Firmenich’s executive committee. Fouilland will also serve as the board’s secretary of the finance, audit and risk committee. He most recently was cfo at Criteo SA. Nicolas, meanwhile, becomes the group’s chief operating officer.

Barbara de Laere Becomes Aveda Global Brand President

Barbara de Laere is Aveda’s new global brand president, effective last month.

Following her promotion, de Laere is expected to maintain her omnichannel approach to sales, which includes the brand’s salons, stores and e-commerce. She will also be leading the sustainability transformation pillar with Nancy Mahon, senior vice president, global corporate citizenship and sustainability.

Beverly Morgan Joins Benefit as SVP of Global Human Resources

Beverly Morgan is now the senior vice president, global human resources at Benefit Cosmetics.

Morgan comes from Make Up For Ever, where she was the head of the brand’s New York City academy and vice president of human resources. Prior to that, she had a 15-year career in fashion. She replaces Corey Yribarren, who is now the chief people officer at Sephora.

“[Morgan] is an incredibly experienced h.r. executive specializing in diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and talent development. I am confident that our overall employee experience will continue to strengthen with her expertise and vision,” chief executive officer Christie Fleischer said in a statement.

