L’Oréal Promotes Marc Toulemonde to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Following last week’s announcement of Nicolas Hieronimus as L’Oréal’s next chief executive officer, changes are also afoot at L’Oréal USA. Marc Toulemonde has been named chief digital & marketing officer, succeeding Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, effective Nov. 16.

Toulemonde, who joined the firm in 1995, has served as president of L’Oréal USA’s active cosmetics division since 2014, which grew fivefold under his tutelage, according to a statement from the company. The business’ digital share grew from 16 to 36 percent during his tenure.

Christina Fair was also promoted to president of the active cosmetics division for North America, who most recently served as the general manager of SkinCeuticals.

Coty Hires L’Oréal, Guerlain Veterans for Chief Digital Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, Luxury Positions

Coty Inc.’s new chief executive officer Sue Nabi has made her first executive appointments — a chief commercial officer, luxury, and a chief digital officer.

Isabelle Bonfanti is joining Coty as chief commercial officer, luxury. Edgar Huber, Coty’s chief commercial officer since 2015, is exiting the business. Huber will work with Bonfanti during her first few months on the job. Jean-Denis Mariani, the former chief digital officer at LVMH-owned Guerlain, will join Coty as chief digital officer, effective November 1.

In Mariani’s prior role, he oversaw the digitization of Guerlain, which included accelerated global e-commerce efforts and digital marketing. Bonfanti spent 17 years at L’Oréal, working across fragrance, cosmetics and skin care in the brand’s luxury division.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Promote André Branch to Senior Vice President, General Manager of MAC Cosmetics

André Branch is the new senior vice president and general manager of MAC Cosmetics, effective Oct. 1.

Branch will continue to report to Chris Good, group president, North America. Branch joined MAC Cosmetics in March of this year as senior vice president, strategic initiatives for North America. A statement from the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. highlighted his strengthening of the company’s diversity and equity commitments in North America, and representing the brand’s diverse consumers. He will be tasked with accelerating MAC’s go-to-market strategy, including its omnichannel approach to digital and e-commerce initiatives.

Tom Ford Beauty Promotes Nathalie Berger Duquene to Senior Vice President, Global Marketing

Tom Ford Beauty global president Guillaume Jesel announced the promotion of Nathalie Berger Duquene to senior vice president of global marketing.

Duquene previously served as the vice president and general manager, EMEA of Tom Ford Beauty and by Kilian.

“Nathalie is an exceptionally strategic and visionary leader with global experience in all prestige beauty categories. She led the brand in Europe with extraordinary results,” Jesel said in a statement.

Bespoke Beauty Brands Appoints Brandyn Muegge President, Sales and Marketing

Bespoke Beauty Brands has appointed Brandyn Muegge as president of sales and marketing, effective Nov. 1.

Muegge, who most recently served as the vice president of U.S. sales for MAV Beauty Brands, is an alumna of NYX Cosmetics, where she was senior vice president of sales.

“Brandyn is an industry veteran and a highly respected legend in the beauty world,” said Toni Ko, founder and chief executive officer behind Bespoke Beauty Brands, in a statement. “She was an integral part of building NYX Cosmetics, and I’m very excited about the opportunity to join forces once again.”

Great Lengths Hires Dawn Miyazaki-Jovel Senior Director, Business Development

Hair extension producer Great Lengths has hired Dawn Miyazaki-Jovel as senior director, business development.

Miyazaki-Jovel has worked on Pureology, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Kerastase, and Redken in various roles throughout her career. “Her expansive career of achievement will bring a wealth of knowledge to our business and we are excited to have her on board, focused on realizing our goals for material growth with Great Lengths,” said Michael Napolitano, chief executive officer of HairUWear, which owns Great Lengths USA, in a statement.

