Beauty Executive Moves at Walgreens, Revlon and SuperOrdinary

An array of beauty’s biggest players have rejigged their C-suites in recent weeks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has appointed several new leaders.

Danielle Gray was appointed executive vice president and global chief legal officer of WBA. She is joining the company from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, North Carolina, where she served as senior vice president, chief legal and administrative officer and corporate secretary since 2018.

The beauty company also named Tracey Brown as Walgreens’ new president of retail products and chief customer officer, a new position. Brown most recently worked as the chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association.

Jeff Gruener has been tapped for the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer at Walgreens. Gruener came from Walmart, where he worked for over 12 years, most recently as senior vice president of finance and strategy.

Lindsay Drucker Mann Photo courtesy of Il Makiage

Il Makiage also hired a new chief financial officer from Goldman Sachs. Lindsay Drucker Mann has been chosen for the role, most recently serving as managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets for the firm.

Ty Shay Photo courtesy of Manscaped

Grooming company Manscaped has added Ty Shay to its C-Suite as chief growth officer. He most recently worked at Home Care Assistance as president and head of growth.

Revlon has tapped Thomas Cho to run its supply chain. Joining as chief supply chain officer, he previously worked for PPI Beauty, where he was the company’s chief operating officer.

John Habbouch has joined SuperOrdinary. Photo courtesy of SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary has chosen an industry veteran as its new CFO. Jon Habbouch, who joins from Universal Music Group, also spent over a decade in P&G’s beauty division. Prior to his time at P&G Beauty, he had several years working Elizabeth Arden.

Brüush, the oral care company, plucked a L’Oréal alum to fill the role of chief revenue officer. Michael Levine is joining the business, most recently from Photon Interactive, where he served as senior vice president, marketing and business development. Previously, he has worked at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, L’Oréal USA and Manzanita Capital.

Amanda E. Johnson Courtesy of Amanda E. Johnson

Amanda Johnson, who cofounded Mented Cosmetics, has a new gig. Johnson has gone to Underlining, a brand incubator, where she will serve as chief marketing officer. A statement for the brand said that one of the brands in her purview, Hide, hit $3 million in sales for its first six months on the market.

B-Glowing, the beauty e-tailer, has made a slew of new hires to sustain a period of growth. David Van Gorp has been named vice president of e-commerce. Previously he has worked at Dermstore on email marketing.

Another Dermstore alumna has also joined the company. Ashley Quincey is now the e-tailer’s director of merchandising, following a decade in the industry at retailer Dermstore and Ren Clean Skincare.

