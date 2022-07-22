The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Lauder, Walgreens and Biologique Recherche

A slew of new appointments are afoot in beauty’s C-suites.

Lauren Brindley Lucy Hewett

After occupying the role for the last six years, Lauren Brindley will step down from being head of beauty and personal care at Walgreens Boots Alliance, at the end of July. The departure is reportedly an amicable one, and Brindley is said to be pursuing an undisclosed external opportunity.

Katie Glowski alexandre weinberger

Katie Glowski has been recruited as Living Proof’s new chief sales officer. Glowski previously spent five years at the L’Oréal Luxe Division, most recently as general vice president of retail sales and business strategies.

Lanaia Edwards photo courtesy of Alaffia

Just over two-and-a-half years into her tenure as vice president of global marketing at the company, Lanaia Edwards has been promoted to chief marketing officer of fair-trade hair and skin care brand, Alaffia.

June Risser photo courtesy of crown laboratories

At Crown Laboratories, June Risser has been appointed general manager, premium skin care of the portfolio company’s global business unit, which includes self-tanning brand Vita Liberata and antiaging skin care brand StriVectin, which Crown acquired from L Catterton last fall. Risser will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Julee Wilson Photo courtesy of BeautyUnited.

BeautyUnited has tapped Cosmopolitan’s beauty director Julee Wilson as its new executive director. In her role, Wilson will help further the organization’s mission to support the next generation of beauty and wellness leaders through education, community and access.

Eric Bakken Photo courtesy of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Beauty industry vet Eric Bakken has been appointed the new president and chief executive officer of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands, parent company of Hair Cuttery, Bubbles and Cibu. Bakken previously spent more than 27 years at hair salon operator Regis Corp., where he most recently served as executive vice president.

Lisa Marx Photo Courtesy of Kevin Murphy

Hair care brand Kevin Murphy has promoted Lisa Marx to president of its North American business unit, as well as a member of its executive committee. A Kevin Murphy employee of more than 10 years, Marx was formerly the executive vice president of the North American business unit.

Margot Humbert Photo courtesy of Biologique Recherche

Margot Humbert has joined personalized skin care brand Biologique Recherche as general manager of its U.S. division. Humbert formerly served as senior vice president of global marketing at Coty Inc.-owned beauty brand Philosophy.

Marianna Trofimova Photo courtesy of Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty has a new chief marketing officer. Marianna Trofimova, who hails from L’Oréal, will take on the role, in which she will focus on building its skin and hair care portfolios, and global expansion, among other priorities.

Angela Wei Dong photo courtesy of Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

At the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Angela Wei Dong has been elected to the company’s board, as well as its audit committee. Dong, who is the global vice president and general manager for Greater China, Nike Inc., is the 17th director on the company’s board.

Gibu Thomas Photo Courtesy of Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Lauder has also appointed Gibu Thomas, who joined the company in November 2020 as president of ELC Online, as executive vice president of ELC Online, the internet division of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Gina Bianca Photo courtesy of Rusk.

Rusk has tapped Connecticut salon owner and color-correction specialist Gina Bianca as its global director of color. In her role, Bianca will work alongside global artistic director Matt Swinney to further the brand’s mission to educate hair professionals about business strategies and innovation in the industry.

Matt Klopp Photo courtesy of Peace Out Skincare.

Peace Out Skincare has appointed its first vice president of operations. The role has been filled by Matt Klopp, previously the director of distribution and order fulfillment at Sunday Riley, who will oversee brand operations as the company implements increasingly efficient, cost-effective systems.

Anton Ranchin Photo courtesy of Peace Out Skincare.

Peace Out has also named a new vice president of global brand and product marketing, Anton Ranchin. Formerly the vice president of marketing and global business development at Bellami Hair, Ranchin will focus on expanding the brand’s d-to-c and e-commerce channels.