The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at L’Oréal USA, Glossier, Summer Fridays and More

Amy Whang courtesy photo

L’Oréal USA has tapped Amy Whang as president of its Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands. A L’Oréal veteran who most recently served as general manager at IT Cosmetics, Whang succeeds Alanna McDonald and will also join the company’s management committee.

Juliana Pereira Tom LeGoff

Juliana Pereira has joined AI and AR beauty technology provider, Revieve, as chief marketing officer. Pereira previously held roles at Flow, Smartling and Ralph Lauren, and joins Revieve as the company, which has partnered with brands and retailers including Shiseido, Living Proof and Walgreens, continues to fortify its U.S. presence.

Cayla Bergman Folz David Solodhuko

As Glossier gears up for its 2023 launch at Sephora — the brand’s first retail partner to date — it has appointed Cayla Bergman Folz vice president of wholesale. Bergman Folz was most recently vice president of global sales at Nest Fragrances, and before that oversaw The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Sephora and Ulta businesses.

Kinta Gates courtesy photo

Also at Glossier, Kinta Gates has been named vice president of supply chain and operations. Gates succeeds Edith Chen in the role, and was formerly the senior director of supply chain operations at Thrive Causemetics. This summer, Glossier laid off 24 employees and, according to an internal memo circulated in August, is in the process of adding shy of 20 new ones, including Gates and Bergman Folz. The shifts intend to support the brand’s new strategy, which includes its upcoming Sephora launch, the recent store opening in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, and the reopening of its SoHo flagship in 2023.

Blair Badge courtesy photo

Summer Fridays has promoted Blair Badge, the brand’s executive director of marketing, to vice president of marketing. Badge joined Summer Fridays in 2019 and in her new position will continue to develop and oversee the brand’s omnichannel marketing strategy.

Kim Natale courtesy photo

Summer Fridays has also promoted Kim Natale, who is now the brand’s first president after serving as its chief marketing and retail officer for the past two years. As president, Natale will continue to serve as a liaison between Summer Fridays and its retail partners, which include Sephora and Space NK, and forge additional expansions.

Steven Williams courtesy photo

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has named Dr. Steven Williams president. An ASPS board member of more than 15 years, Williams most recently served as vice president of membership for the organization, and his new appointment marks the first African American president-elect of ASPS. Williams will formally embark on the position in 2023.

Barbara De Laere courtesy photo

Barbara De Laere is the new chief executive officer of Saje Natural Wellness. An Estée Lauder and L’Oréal alum, De Laere was most recently the global brand president of Aveda. In her new position at the L Catterton-backed brand, De Laere will lead Saje’s growth across North America.

David Goubert courtesy photo

David Goubert has joined Ayr Wellness as president. Previously the president and chief customer officer at Neiman Marcus Group, Goubert will focus on leading the cannabis operator toward sustainable, profitable growth and will report to the company’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Sandelman.

Alain Mavon courtesy photo

Lumene has named Dr. Alain Mavon its new vice president of research and development and sustainability. In his role, Mavon will spearhead new formulas, testing, regulation and packaging for the Finnish skin care brand. Mavon succeeds Tiina Isohanni, who will work alongside him through the end of 2022, and then shift to the Lumene Group’s board after 30 years with the company.