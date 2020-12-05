Sally Beauty Holdings Shuffles C-suite

Sally Beauty Holdings, the parent company of Sally Beauty Supply, has promoted Marlo Cormier to chief finance officer. The promotion comes after naming Cormier the senior vice president of finance, and chief accounting officer, in April 2020. Prior to joining Sally Beauty, she spent time at the Fossil Group and Callaway Golf.

The company also named John Goss its senior vice president, and the president of Sally Beauty Supply. He previously served as the group’s vice president, as well as the head of stores and operations for Sally Beauty Supply.

Finally, Mary Beth Edwards was named senior vice president, chief information officer and chief transformation officer. Edwards has served as group vice president, global sourcing of Sally Beauty Holdings since 2019.

Amazing Lash Studio Names Stephanie Hu Chief Executive Officer

Wellbiz Brands Inc., the parent company of Amazing Lash Studio, has tapped Stephanie Hu to be the brand’s new chief executive officer. She will continue in her role as ceo of the Fitness Together franchise.

The HydraFacial Co. Announces New Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

The HydraFacial Co. appointed Liyuan Woo its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective in September. Woo was previously at VR brand the Void, and prior to that was at SharkNinja, Bebe, Gymboree and Deloitte.

Symbiome Creates Chief Medical Officer Role

New skin-care brand Symbiome, which raised $15 million in funding earlier this year, has created a role of chief medical officer. The brand has tapped Dr. Emma Taylor for the position. The board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist cofounded Naked Biome, an acne-care-oriented microbiome therapeutics company, which Symbiome also acquired, and for which Taylor previously served as chief executive officer.

Solésence Beauty Science Taps Lauder Alumna for Managing Director Role

SPF brand Solésence Beauty Science has hired Maggie Ciafardini as its managing director of business development. Ciafardini, an industry veteran who started her career at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and went on to join St. Tropez, Bobbi Brown International, and serve as chief executive officer of YSL Beauté, will focus on brand partnerships in her new role.

