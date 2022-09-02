The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Skinfix, Naturopathica, Beekman 1802 and More

Several new appointments are underway in beauty’s C-suites. Here, the latest executive moves.

Justin Macione. courtesy of Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 has tapped Justin Macione as its new chief financial officer. Previously the CFO and chief operating officer at Tupperware Brands, in his new role Macione will bolster Beekman 1802’s omnichannel footprint as the brand continues to expand its in-store and online distribution.

Virginie Milosevic courtesy of Skinfix/Marilou Daube

Formerly the chief executive officer at French skin care company Caudalie, Virginie Milosevic has been appointed president of Skinfix. Milosevic played a significant role in driving Caudalie’s double-digit growth at Sephora U.S. during her time at the company, and seeks to support Skinfix’s growth at the retailer, as well, which is the brand’s exclusive retail partner.

Cathy O’Brien

Cathy O’Brien is the new chief executive officer of holistic beauty brand, Naturopathica. The beauty veteran founded strategic marketing firm AAM Brand Management Group and has held senior positions at La Mer, Jo Malone, Tommy Hilfiger and more. O’Brien succeeds the brand’s founder, Barbara Close, as CEO, while Close will remain involved in the brand’s continued evolution.

Stefanie Gebauer courtesy of The Beauty Health Co.

Hydrafacial parent company, The Beauty Health Co., has named Stefanie Gebauer president of Southeast Asia, a region where the brand has reportedly posted high growth as of late. In a statement, Gebauer said she seeks to “Accelerate the global presence for the company” in her new role.

Jon Arnold courtesy of The Beauty Health Co.

Also at The Beauty Health Co., Jon Arnold has been appointed president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Like Gebauer, Arnold will join the company’s Executive Committee and seeks to accelerate growth in his respective regions.