How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them.

In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.

“There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is it different than anything on the marketplace,” said Jill Scalamandre, CEW chairwoman, in the module. “When you think of price, you have to think about if you want it to be a mass market product, or a department store.”

Digitally native brands have also added to traditional notions of marketing, adding a slew of ways for brands to reach their target demographics.

“The consumer is everywhere, and he or she is going to shop on little screens. It has completely changed our marketing strategy,” said Karen Young, chief executive officer and founder of The Young Group, and adjunct professor, FIT. “Because of social media and e-commerce, once you’re ready to post on those platforms, you have to be ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”

A crucial step in creating a marketing plan is identifying who is buying a given brand’s products and why.

“It’s really important when you’re thinking about what you’re creating to understand your target audience. Who is going to want your product, and then you define what the best channel is of reaching that consumer,” Scalamandre explained. “But first, it’s really important to understand the audience you’re reaching. That’ll define your market.”

Marketing proves to be such a broad umbrella because of consumers’ varying ways to interact with beauty. Delphine Horvath, professor, cosmetics and fragrance marketing, FIT, defined a brand’s ideal market as “the customers you want to reach and connect with, you want to have this special connection with. It’s where your consumer is.”

Marketing can range from social media and websites to in-person events, Horvath said. “We say, ‘ATAWADAC,’: Any Time, Any Where, Any Device, Any Content. It can be online, in store, on mobile, or personal experience with brand events.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Choosing the Right Marketing Channel

Fashion Institute of Technology Lauds David Yurman With Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts

How New Beauty Brands Approach Innovation