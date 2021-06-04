Beauty Inc has always been about what’s next — about the people, the products, the ideas and the innovations that make the industry so dynamic. This year marks our 20th anniversary, and as we thought about how best to celebrate this milestone, we knew we had to look forward — not backward.

To that end, Beauty Inc @20, held virtually May 19 to 20, brought together a diverse and eclectic group of leaders who are forging a path in the most transformative time in history. From pioneers in biotechnology to the twentysomethings who are — literally — changing the world; from cross-generational chief executive officers to the sellers that are reinventing themselves in real time — the speakers represented a multiplicity of viewpoints. As diverse as the lineup was, though, a number of key themes emerged throughout the conference.

While the coronavirus pandemic and the social justice moment have had a profound impact on how people think about their inner and outer beauty, so has the ascendance of Gen Z, both in the workforce and as consumers. They may be young, but it’s clear that people in the their teens and early 20s will continue to be a powerful catalyst for change. Here, the top 10 takeaways, and on the pages that follow, an in-depth analysis of the forces that are reshaping beauty in the 21st century.

