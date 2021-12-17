Eye Candy: The Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast

The 7 a.m. start time didn’t deter beauty’s brightest from celebrating at the 2021 Beauty Inc Awards breakfast. The ceremony, held Dec. 9 at the Rainbow Room, was the first in-person Beauty Inc awards event since 2019, and honored Pattern Beauty founder and chief executive officer Tracee Ellis Ross as changemaker of the year. “I think a vital part of being a changemaker is merging a business strategy with a love of humanity,” Ross told a crowd that included William Lauder, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, John Demsey, Angela Guy, Artemis Patrick, Jonathan Van Ness, Francisco Costa, Diarrha N’Diaye and many more. “I will continue to call out blind spots, push for the products on retail shelves, employees on retail floors, middle managers and executive leadership to reflect the beautiful tapestry of the world that we live in.”

