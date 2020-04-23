Beauty Inc is launching a new series of virtual events based on the publication’s “Master Class” feature. The first one, set for April 27 at 2 p.m., is titled, “Leadership in Times of Crisis” and will feature L’Oréal USA’s chief executive officer Stéphane Rinderknech in a one-on-one discussion with Beauty Inc’s Jenny B. Fine.

The session will look at how Rinderknech is guiding the beauty giant through the COVID-19 pandemic while also positioning the company for a changing world.

Registration for this free event is required, and the page can be found here.

Rinderknech has spent 19 years at L’Oréal “working abroad, both in the Americas and Asia-Pacific,” according to his official biography. “In that time, Rinderknech has distinguished himself as a modern business leader known for operational excellence, visionary brand management, digital marketing innovation, a passion for beauty in all of its diverse expressions, and a commitment to corporate social responsibility, ethics and sustainability.”

The company noted that in October 2019, Rinderknech was appointed “president and ceo of L’Oréal USA, the company’s largest subsidiary, and executive vice president, North America.”

Rinderknech began his career at L’Oréal in Miami, Florida in 2001, “with key responsibilities over Travel Retail across the Americas,” the company noted. “After successful leadership roles across a range of L’Oréal brands and divisions in Japan, South Korea and China, Rinderknech was promoted to ceo of L’Oréal China in 2016.”

L’Oréal stated that under his management, L’Oréal China “became the L’Oréal Group’s second-largest subsidiary and its fastest-growing market.”