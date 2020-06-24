WWD is launching its first virtual conference on July 15 with the Beauty Inc Wellness Conference.

The daylong event will cover the intersection of inner health and outer beauty, with key leaders who are transforming the $4.2 trillion wellness category in the areas of fitness, nutrition, health, ingestibles, self-care and more.

“We’re excited to launch our first virtual conference with all of the elements of WWD’s live events,” said Jenny B. Fine, executive editor of beauty at WWD and Beauty Inc. “In addition to presentations, panels and live experiences, our platform will also enable attendees to network with each other and create the connections that we know our audience is looking for.”

The speaker lineup includes entrepreneurs from all areas of wellness, ranging from companies that are well-established to those that are emerging. The speakers will look at how consumer attitudes toward self-care and wellness are evolving, how innovative new concepts are harnessing technology to create personalized service at scale and what the future holds as categories continue to blur and intersect.

Presenters will include Eric Ryan, cofounder and chief growth officer of Olly, Trinity Mouzon Wofford, cofounder and chief executive officer of Golde, and Nina Mullen, cofounder and co-ceo of Hilma, three cutting-edge companies in the ingestibles space.

In the beauty space, Tammy Fender, founder of the eponymous skin-care line, and Barbara Close, founder of Naturopathica Holistic Health Inc., will talk about the evolution of skin care into self care. Other speakers include Elise Loehnen, chief content officer of Goop; Ally Love, founder and chief executive officer of Love Squad and a lead instructor at Peloton, and Kelly Dill, investor, Imaginary Ventures.

Also on the roster are Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills, cofounders and co-ceo’s of Obé; Dr. Robin Berzin, founder and ceo, Parsley Health, and Christopher Gavigan, founder and ceo of Prima.

Click here for more information of Beauty Inc’s Wellness Virtual Conference.