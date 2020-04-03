As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy and leaves many professionals furloughed or unpaid, several beauty brands have turned to supporting the industry by offering grants to service providers, including workers in nail and hair salons, spas, and barbershops.

Most recently, CND has teamed up with the Horst M. Rechelbacher Foundation, redirecting their mutual support of the Beauty Changes Lives scholarships to support beauty service providers. The fund has historically given $3.1 million in scholarships to beauty students and professionals since its inception in 2013, and now, they are looking to help with immediate expenses.

The result is the CND + BCL Nail Professional Relief Grant, for which they have $100,00 portfolio of $1,000 grants. The Horst M. Rechelbacher Foundation donated another $25,000 of $1,000 grants. They are accepting applications on Beauty Changes Lives’ web site.

The Professional Beauty Association also developed the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund, the latest addition to their Disaster Relief Fund offerings. The COVID-19 Relief Fund is donation-based, with a fund-raising goal of $2.5 million. Brands that have donated to the fund include L’Oréal Professional Products Division, Living Proof and Kao. This fund is intended to provide financial aid to hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and spas, assisting short-term with living expenses during the closures.

Leading the charge was entrepreneur and influencer Huda Kattan, who, as previously reported by WWD, announced on Instagram that she will be donating $100,000 to freelance makeup artists in response to the economic crisis.