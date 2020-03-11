LONDON — Digital first beauty brand Beauty Pie is going off-line for the first time with a pop-up at Harvey Nichols beauty hall starting March 12. Beauty Pie launched in 2016 as a club, offering wholesale prices for luxury beauty products to paying members, and claiming to offer the best products while cutting out the middle man.

So why is Beauty Pie now exploring bricks-and-mortar? “It’s an omnichannel world,” said founder Marcia Kilgore. “It started as a digital brand, because we hoped it would be a really convenient way for us to test the idea of a luxury beauty buyer’s club without having big retail overheads. However, we knew eventually pop-ups or another form of retail would be required.”