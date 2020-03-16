By  on March 16, 2020

For the first time in a long time, Coty Inc. is getting a leader with experience in the beauty industry.

Pierre Denis, the former chief executive officer of Jimmy Choo, will join the company this summer as ceo, replacing current head Pierre Laubies, Coty announced in late February. He brings experience in luxury and in beauty — something the most recent rounds of Coty executives have sorely lacked — and is tasked with accelerating sales, which other executives have tried to do and failed.

