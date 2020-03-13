By  on March 13, 2020

This article was featured in issue number three of WWD Beauty Inc’s new weekly newsletter. To sign up, click here. 

Ken Cook, president and cofounder of the Environmental Work Group, was perhaps the most in-demand speaker at this year’s PCPC event.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers