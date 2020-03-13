PARIS — Granado, Brazil’s oldest pharmacy brand, is marking its 150th birthday this year in more ways than one.

There’s a commemorative book just published by Assouline that is chockablock with history and memorabilia. Find in it an advertisement dating from the 1950 FIFA World Cup featuring Brazil’s soccer team captain using Granado’s Antiseptic Powder and photos of Salomé soap in its first and recent iterations.