Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public remarks on the coronavirus pandemic.⁣ ⁣ Buckingham Palace released a statement today from the queen, stating that everyone is being advised to change their normal routines for “the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”⁣ ⁣ She also states that the royal family “stand ready to play our part” in fighting the pandemic.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #queenelizabeth ⁣ #coronavirus