Indie beauty brands seem to be coping with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for the time being, buffeted by online sales that haven’t yet plunged dramatically. But for smaller retailers, it’s a very different story.

“It is changing minute to minute, but we’ve gotten a lot more information in the past day,” said Natasha Cornstein, chief executive officer of Blushington, which has five stores in Texas, California and New York, and is slated to open its largest outpost yet in New York this spring. “Everyone is coming together to try to help. For most entrepreneurs and smaller brands, we’ve been in growth mode — focusing on expansion and opening stores. This is new territory — survival mode.”