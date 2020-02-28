shutterstock_524605123

CBD and Beyond

The Gisou Gang: Negin Mirsalehi Talks Honey, Hair Care and Hives

Italian Beauty Weighs Coronavirus Impact

What Barneys’ Demise Means for Beauty

The entryway to Barneys' men's shop cleaned of its contents.

E.l.f. Acquisition Shows Clean Beauty May Be ‘Table Stakes’ — Even in the Mass Market

Huda Kattan to Host Pitch Fest at VidCon Abu Dhabi and More From ‘The Thread’

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait in New YorkHuda Kattan and Mona Kattan Portrait Session, New York, USA - 13 Jun 2018

Alexandre Choueiri Lays Out His Vision for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Vagina-Scented Products

Ipsy, Brandable and Other Beauty Brands With Executive Hires

Could Morphe Become the Sephora of Influencer Brands?

PCPC Preview: Social Forces

