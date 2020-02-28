By  on February 28, 2020

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment, $88

A 15 percent proprietary brightening complex consisting of niacinamide, tranexamic acid, kojic acid, alpha arbutin and pentapetide powers the latest addition to the brand’s pro strength line. Launched in September exclusively with Sephora, the Pro Strength products are designed to be more potent and targeted than offerings from the brand’s core line. Thus far, they seem to be resonating — launched in early February on Sephora.com, the new niacinamide treatment became the brand’s best-selling sku on the site within three weeks, and the Pro Retinoid Peptide Serum, $110; is said to be a bestseller as well.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers