March 6, 2020

Coty Inc.’s appointment of yet another chief executive officer was by far the biggest executive news of the week.

The beauty business is said to have surprised employees and Wall Street analysts alike with the appointment of Jimmy Choo ceo Pierre Denis as Coty Inc. ceo. Pierre Laubies, Coty’s current ceo, will stay on through the company’s sale of the Professional Division, expected this summer. He joined the business in November 2018.

