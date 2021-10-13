WWD Beauty Inc, Yellowbrick, FIT Team Up for Online Course

WWD Beauty Inc has entered a new partnership to educate the next crop of beauty industry leaders.

WWD Beauty Inc, Yellowbrick and Fashion Institute of Technology have teamed up on a new online course, called Beauty Business Essentials. The program includes far-reaching analysis on the beauty industry, including entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship, product development, brand development, marketing strategies, retail and distribution.

“For the past 20 years, Beauty Inc has been the leading business-to-business source for trends and analysis in the industry,” said Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty, WWD and Beauty Inc. “We launched our digital newsletter last year to dig even deeper into the explosion of new brands, new categories and new talent in the beauty industry. Now, in partnering with Yellowbrick and FIT, we’re able to take the next step and help educate a new wave of talent and support the industry we value so much.”

The program is divided into five modules, which add up to more than 15 hours of instruction and project time. The modules are called “Beauty Industry Entrepreneurship and Intrapreneurship,” “Product Development and Production Management,” “Building a Successful Beauty Brand,” “Beauty Business Marketing Strategies” and “Retailing and Distribution.”

The program’s contributors range from academics to industry professionals. Virginia Bonofiglio, associate chairperson of the cosmetics and fragrance marketing program at FIT; Delphine Horvath, professor of cosmetics and fragrance marketing at FIT; Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, cofounders and co-chief executive officers of Glow Recipe; Jessica Richards, founder of Shen Beauty; Karen Chambers, executive vice president, Iman Cosmetics; Umar ElBably and Fenton Jagdeo, cofounders of Faculty.

The partnership is a reaction to the explosive growth in the beauty industry in recent years, and its resilience in spite of the pandemic. “The beauty sector is poised to grow another 50 percent over the next six years and we see it as our mission to leverage our expertise to help educate the next generation of beauty leaders,” Daniel J. Gerger, director, center for continuing and professional studies, FIT, said in a statement. “The program is one way we’re working to do that.”

“Beauty has emerged as one of the most exciting and expressive industries on the planet; full of artistry, opportunity and growth, added Rob Kingyens, CEO of Yellowbrick. “Through our work with FIT and the staff at WWD Beauty Inc, we aim to help open this industry further to highly motivated, creative, untapped talents who are eager to make their own mark on the industry.”

