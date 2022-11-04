Beauty Industry Veteran Patrizio Stella on New Role at Desire Fragrances Group

MILAN — “I would like that in five years’ time someone else, from another company, sits here and cites Desire Fragrances as [an example] for the results to achieve,” said Patrizio Stella.

The beauty industry veteran was only appointed chief executive officer of the fragrance manufacturer in September, but he has already outlined ambitious, long-term plans to accelerate the growth of the firm by expanding its structure, portfolio and distribution footprint.

With a degree in political sciences, Stella has worked across many roles in the industry, starting his managerial career in Procter & Gamble Italia, before being named perfume and cosmetics worldwide managing director of Bulgari Parfums et Cosmétiques and successively becoming European CEO of Parfums Christian Dior and CEO and country general manager of LVMH Beauty Italia. In 2016, he cofounded and helmed Brands Beyond Beauty Group, launching, building and repositioning Chopard Parfums, Philipp Plein Parfums and Elie Saab Parfums.

Leaving executive roles at Brands Beyond Beauty behind, Stella is on a repositioning mission for Desire Fragrances, too, as he aims to elevate the Luxembourg-based group that has outposts in Varese, Italy; Switzerland; the Netherlands; the U.K., and in the U.S.

“I thought there was a very interesting opportunity in the market for us,” said Stella about joining the international firm. “I’ve appreciated some of the pillars of this company, which are the great creativity, strong ability in developing quality products and at the same time the openness to change and grow which looked very interesting. The combination of these elements convinced me this was the right challenge to [pursue].”

The firm has more than 30 years of expertise in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of fragrances and bath and body products under license for companies including Liu Jo, Sergio Tacchini, Alfa Romeo, Tonino Lamborghini, and, most recently, Head, which comprises the eponymous American tennis racket brand and Austrian ski-equipment manufacturer Tyrolia, among others.

Liu Jo’s perfumed body lotion and fragrance mist. Courtesy of Desire Fragrances

This portfolio represents a lifestyle division that Stella intends not only to consolidate but flank with two new business areas, one grouping prestige and luxury brands and the other dedicated to proprietary labels.

“The Prestige and Luxury division is the one more affiliated with my past experiences and is the right completion of the lifestyle one. It implies a different organization and geographical expansion, with a higher-positioned distribution and investments in communication. But the idea is that we will be in the condition to announce some partnerships in this segment already in 2023,” teased Stella.

As for the proprietary brands, the executive underscored that Desire Fragrances already has a small brand for kids named Petite Beauté, which will be further developed and flanked with acquisitions that could even go beyond fragrances.

“In general, we’re thinking of evolving this in a beauty company, so we will progressively look also to selective makeup brands and, one day, to skin care labels,” said Stella, underscoring that this wider approach could affect both licenses and proprietary brands.

In light of this strategy, Stella envisions reaching 200 million euros in revenues in five years. The executive didn’t disclose 2021 sales numbers in total, but said the company’s products generated 70 million euros in retail sales last year. The CEO also expects Desire Fragrances to report double-digit growth in revenues this years and revealed that 2023 will already mark “an important turnaround” for the company.

This will be mainly propelled by the launch of new fragrances across existing brands, starting from Liu Jo — the most in-demand label in the portfolio — and Head, for which key fragrances will be introduced next month and rolled out globally in the first quarter of 2023. Argentinian tennis player Diego Schwartzman has also been tapped as the face of the advertising campaign.

Tennis player Diego Schwartzman posing with the Head Fire fragrance bottle. Alessandro Scattolini/Courtesy of Desire Fragrances

Asked about the scouting process for potential brands to add to the portfolio, Stella said to look for partners “that want to leverage beauty not just as a mere extension of sales generated in their core business but as an opportunity to mutually influence one another.”

“It might sound like rhetoric, but in my personal experience, when this [synergy] occurred, that marked the success of the beauty line and the real development of the core business,” he said. More pragmatically, the CEO noted that for the Prestige and Luxury division the company’s “natural targets are brands that in their core business generate between 100 million euros and 600 million euros in revenues and want to be present or improve their presence in the beauty industry.”

You May Also Like

The portfolio’s expansion will inevitably influence distribution, based on a mix of distributors and direct contacts with retailers and department stores. The company works with around 15,000 doors globally covering the different targets and positioning of its brands, but aims to increase its footprint to reach 25,000 doors. As for geographies, Desire Fragrances’ main markets are Europe and the U.S., accounting for 45 and 30 percent out of total sales, respectively. The remaining revenues are mainly generated in the Middle East and Asia, where Stella aims to further expand moving forward, also considering the addition of prestige brands that could best resonate in these regions.

At the same time, investments in marketing will aim to engage younger generations with a communication and brand-building boost on social media and online platforms. Collaborating with celebrities and leveraging the visibility and engagement during special events, especially sports-wise, will add to the strategy.

Head fragrances. Courtesy of Desire Fragrances

As for the corporate structure, new hires will further help spur growth. Citing a lesson learned in former experiences, the executive added that “for how obvious it might sound, it’s also key to surround ourselves with people of quality, which will encourage other people to be involved in a project of this kind, too.”

“People of value attract people of value.…And I know for sure that [having just] a man alone at the top doesn’t work in politics nor in business. Those days are gone,” concluded Stella.