Beauty Looks Dial Up in Paris

Paris Fashion Week was back, not least when it came to the uber-creative beauty looks heading down the runways.

For the Dries Van Noten show, Sam McKnight gave models’ tresses a multihued effect.

“The inspiration was the colors and patterns of Dries’ collection,” explained McKnight. “When he sent me the pics of the clothes, I immediately thought we had to match the colors in hair, then took it a step further by actually recreating the prints, hand-painting them with hair colors onto wefts of human hair, which we placed in unexpected ways on top and underneath the models’ own hair to contrast. Almost like a hat.”

Makeup artist Lucy Bridge said she worked with McKnight, Van Noten and stylist Nancy Rohde “to find the right balance of clashing colors, textures and full-on faces to coincide with the collection. We had fun mixing neon shades with bold, powerful shades.”

“Embellishments from the clothing were taken onto the face — and nails — to pull the looks together,” she continued. “This season was about experimentation and excitement after the last year of the pandemic. It was a celebration of life, which was translated onto the face.”

Over at Kenneth Ize, makeup artist Fara Homidi created a beauty look that included swathes of gold color on a model’s eyes or nose.

“We were inspired by the epic makeup of Fela Kuti’s wives and knew we wanted to do something major with the makeup,” she explained, adding gold pieces in Ize’s collection immediately led them to think of gilded details in the makeup, “but done in a way that hasn’t been seen before.”

“I knew I wanted to do different shapes on the eyes and face, but I was really excited about going for it with the painted gold nose,” she added.

Original beauty looks were also seen from at likes of Loewe, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Rochas, Germanier, Issey Miyake and Acne Studios.

