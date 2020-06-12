In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter’s created the “Pull Up or Shut Up” campaign, challenging beauty companies to disclose the number of black people employed and in leadership positions. As of Tuesday afternoon, 12 of Beauty Inc‘s Top 100 manufacturers have participated, and almost 80 companies. Here, see the percentages of black employees provided by participants. For the full list, see WWD.com.
- L’Oréal USA: 9% of field and manufacturing employees; 7% corporate employees, 8% of executives.
- Unilever USA: 8% of employees; 17% of leadership.
- The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.: 12% of employees; 3% of executive directors and above; 14% of executive officers are black people.
- Procter & Gamble USA: 13% of senior management.
- Shiseido USA: 10% of employees; 5% of professional population, manager and above.
- Revlon USA: 27% of employees; 5% of directors (and above).
- Lush Cosmetics North America: “limited” employees; 0 leadership.
- Morphe: 3% of employees.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills: 6% of employees and leadership.
- E.l.f.: 7% of employees; 14% of executive leadership.
- Huda Beauty: 13% of employees.
- Kylie Cosmetics: 13% of employees; 0% of leadership.
Source: @PullUpForChange
