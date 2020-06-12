@a.chal is preparing to make it big.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The singer has released two singles off his upcoming album thus far and plans to drop the record later this year, sings in both English and Spanish, and blends hip-hop with reggaeton, rock and trap soul. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Last month he released the single “Hollywood Love,” featuring Gunna, which expresses the change he’s gone through over the last two years of his life: living in a studio apartment in Studio City where he slept on the floor to the “compound” he’s in these days, complete with a pool, gym and studio.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A.Chal says he remembers caring “way too much” about things growing up, and often went to sleep with an anxiety he couldn’t place. It motivated him to find explanations for the things he could, but struggled to make sense of his dreams for a life in music without seeing an example of what that might look like in the world around him.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ There was just no one I saw. I can’t say Pitbull, or Fat Joe — those are the Latinos I grew up with — because I never saw them and identified with them,” he says. “It was hard for me to really say that I envisioned myself as an artist because I couldn’t envision it. I’m like, ‘I just don’t see how the world is going to accept that.’”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @leighen⁣⁣ 📸: @randoleija ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #achal⁣ ⁣