Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2023

Beauty M&A in 2023 is already off to a hot start.

A flurry of deals kickstarted the year despite concerns the U.S. could tip into recession, Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Mielle, a Black-founded textured hair care brand, for an undisclosed sum, while L’Oréal’s venture capital fund BOLD has been active, making minority investments in French metaverse developer Digital Village and temporary tattoo-maker Prinker Korea Inc.

Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2023:

February

Unilever has sold the Suave business in North America to Yellow Wood Partners, a private equity firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, Unilever will maintain ownership of the brand.

Miley Cyrus has invested in self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, partnering with founder Isabel Vita.

Symrise took a minority interest in Synergio, an Israeli biotech company that specializes in the development of natural and sustainable solutions to be used in advanced plant-based technology destined for consumer goods products. Symrise did not give financial terms of the deal, but said it has the possibility to acquire a majority stake of Synergio’s share capital in the future.

January

Australian scalp care brand Straand secured $2 million pre-seed investment from Unilever Ventures.

Makeup by Mario received a $40 million minority growth investment from Provenance, a consumer-focused private investment firm, and Silas Capital, an emerging growth equity and venture capital firm.

Thirteen Lune, the inclusive beauty platform founded by Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning, raised $8 million in a seed plus investment round, with new participation from The BrainTrust Fund.

AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired Bliss World brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX. It was previously owned by L Catterton.

Glamsquad, the digital platform that allows users to connect with beauty professionals like hairstylists, makeup artists and nail technicians, received a minority investment from Boathouse Capital.

Coty Inc. and Jil Sander renewed their licensing agreement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Coty in a statement called it a “long-running partnership between the two companies.”

German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise took part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

P&G Beauty has acquired Mielle Organics, a Black-founded textured hair care brand, for an undisclosed sum, with the founders stressing that the deal will increase availability of products, and that there are no plans to change formulas.

American packaging manufacturer GPA Global acquired Cosfibel Group, a France-based maker of luxury promotional packaging, luxury gifting and merchandising solutions. Financial terms of the deal, which gives GPA a strong European footprint, were not disclosed.

L’Oréal took a minority stake in temporary tattoo-maker Prinker Korea Inc. through its corporate venture fund BOLD.

Glowbar, known for its 30-minute, $65 facial, has received a $10 million Series A funding. The round was led by Peterson Partners, a Salt Lake City-based firm whose investments have included Allbirds, Solidcore, Bonobos, Rails Clothing and Madison Reed.

L’Oréal’s venture capital fund BOLD and the British Fashion Council were among participants in a $4 million funding round for French metaverse developer Digital Village.