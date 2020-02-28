Photographed by Kuba Dabrowski

LONDON — Having accepted a multimillion-dollar investment in her direct-to-consumer, honeybee-based hair-care line Gisou, influencer Negin Mirsalehi has two big priorities: To generate more than $100 million in revenue over the next three years, and to honor her customers. Mirsalehi, an Amsterdam native who hails from an Iranian beekeeping family and who started the business with her longtime partner Maurits Stibbe, said the investment from Vaultier7 will allow Gisou to expand in high-potential areas such as the U.S., which already accounts for 40 percent of sales, and to deepen the product offer. It also enables Gisou to forge tighter relationships with its online community. Here, the digital entrepreneur who only lets one person touch her honey brown mane — her hairdresser mother — talks to Beauty Inc about the future and making space for the bees.