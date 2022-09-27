EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Pie Taps Jenna Lyons for Lipstick Range

Beauty Pie, the members’ shopping club for beauty products, has tapped Jenna Lyons for its newest category.

Called the Unlipstick, the range of lipsticks launches Sept. 28 on Beauty Pie’s website in eight shades, along with a lip liner in five shades. The lipsticks, which are refillable, are priced at $8 for the case ($10 for non-members) and $12 for the bullet for Beauty Pie members ($28 for non-members). The liners are $9, or $26 for non-members.

Beauty Pie’s founder Marcia Kilgore, an industry veteran who also founded Bliss and Soap & Glory, said the business was growing “really well.”

“We’ve never really run our business as a d-to-c business where you’re just trying to get new customers and you don’t care how long they stay,” she said. “For us, it’s about introducing the customer, the fact that she can come and pay a small fee to access wholesale-or-below [prices] on all of these incredible products. We have product launches almost every week.

“We’re trying to kind of be like Netflix for cosmetics. We bring in this talent to produce and create new content, and then we bring it to our customers. If they’re members, they can buy it for a much more fair price,” she continued.

Kilgore handled the formula, while Lyons focused on the product shades. The result is a semi-matte balm with buildable coverage, and shades from scarlet oranges to dusty pinks and nudes. Lip was the obvious choice to develop alongside Lyons, Kilgore said.

“She’s an arbiter of style, and the person who knows what America wants to wear, and she’s still known for her lip color,” Kilgore said. “It’s the glasses and the lipstick. Who better to do a lipstick collaboration with than her, because she has such a clear viewpoint.”

As a part of Kilgore’s collaboration with Lyons, Beauty Pie will also be stocking four LoveSeen lash styles, marking the latter’s first entry into the U.K. market.

“The U.K. is where Beauty Pie is based. We’ve been getting, from the very beginning, a lot of inquiries coming from other countries, particularly in Europe. Canada, the U.K., France are places where we’ve gotten a lot of interest,” Lyons told WWD.

“If you look at the lash landscape, when we did our research, the U.K., after the U.S., is one of the biggest consumers of eyelashes, which I never would have considered,” she continued. “It’s a small country, but they love them.”

Beauty Pie closed a $100 million funding round last year, led by Index Ventures and Insight Partners, as WWD reported.