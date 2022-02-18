Beauty Product Purchases Swell in Lip, Hairstyling

Beauty product categories hit hard by the pandemic are back on the upswing, data shows.
According to the 2022 New Year, New You Consumer Report from market research firm Catalina, which surveyed more than 1,100 consumers across demographics, only four market segments posted growth in dollar sales from last year. The report noted, though, that high-growth categories in 2022 saw the steepest decline in 2021.
Conversely, last year’s top-performing categories — women’s fragrance and “texturing hair care” have posted the biggest decreases thus far in 2022.
Here, the beauty products purchased in January 2022, ranked by percent growth.
- Lip Cosmetics: +7.9 percent
- Hair Care, Styling: +4.0 percent
- Men’s Hair Care: +3.7 percent
- Hand & Body Cream Lotions: +0.7 percent
- Applicator/Accessory Cosmetics: -0.5 percent
- Deodorants: -1.0 percent
- Face Cosmetics: -1.4 percent
- Hair Coloring: -3.3 percent
- Eye Cosmetics: -3.8 percent
- Hair Permanent or Relaxer Kits: -5.2 percent
- Hair Care, Shampoo/Conditioner: -6.2 percent
- Nail Polish/Treatment/Artificial: -6.5 percent
- Shampoo, Dandruff: -7.2 percent
- Hair Accessories: -7.2 percent
- Tooth Whitening/Bleaching Kits -8.3 percent
- Sunless Tanning: -11.8 percent
- Skin Care, Aging: -13.5 percent
- Texturing Hair Care: -13.6 percent
- Aftershave Lotion/Men’s Cologne: -14.9 percent
- Women’s Cologne/Perfume/Scent: -17.9 percent
