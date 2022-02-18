Skip to main content
Beauty Product Purchases Swell in Lip, Hairstyling

According to data from market research firm Catalina, only four categories posted year-over-year growth in January.

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Lip Color
Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Lip Color Set Courtesy of Chanel

Beauty product categories hit hard by the pandemic are back on the upswing, data shows.

According to the 2022 New Year, New You Consumer Report from market research firm Catalina, which surveyed more than 1,100 consumers across demographics, only four market segments posted growth in dollar sales from last year. The report noted, though, that high-growth categories in 2022 saw the steepest decline in 2021.

Conversely, last year’s top-performing categories — women’s fragrance and “texturing hair care” have posted the biggest decreases thus far in 2022.

Here, the beauty products purchased in January 2022, ranked by percent growth.

  1. Lip Cosmetics: +7.9 percent
  2. Hair Care, Styling: +4.0 percent
  3. Men’s Hair Care: +3.7 percent
  4. Hand & Body Cream Lotions: +0.7 percent
  5. Applicator/Accessory Cosmetics: -0.5 percent
  6. Deodorants: -1.0 percent
  7. Face Cosmetics: -1.4 percent
  8. Hair Coloring: -3.3 percent
  9. Eye Cosmetics: -3.8 percent
  10. Hair Permanent or Relaxer Kits: -5.2 percent
  11. Hair Care, Shampoo/Conditioner: -6.2 percent
  12. Nail Polish/Treatment/Artificial: -6.5 percent
  13. Shampoo, Dandruff: -7.2 percent
  14. Hair Accessories: -7.2 percent
  15. Tooth Whitening/Bleaching Kits -8.3 percent
  16. Sunless Tanning: -11.8 percent
  17. Skin Care, Aging: -13.5 percent
  18. Texturing Hair Care: -13.6 percent
  19. Aftershave Lotion/Men’s Cologne: -14.9 percent
  20. Women’s Cologne/Perfume/Scent: -17.9 percent

