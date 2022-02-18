Beauty Product Purchases Swell in Lip, Hairstyling

Beauty product categories hit hard by the pandemic are back on the upswing, data shows.

According to the 2022 New Year, New You Consumer Report from market research firm Catalina, which surveyed more than 1,100 consumers across demographics, only four market segments posted growth in dollar sales from last year. The report noted, though, that high-growth categories in 2022 saw the steepest decline in 2021.

Conversely, last year’s top-performing categories — women’s fragrance and “texturing hair care” have posted the biggest decreases thus far in 2022.

Here, the beauty products purchased in January 2022, ranked by percent growth.

Lip Cosmetics: +7.9 percent Hair Care, Styling: +4.0 percent Men’s Hair Care: +3.7 percent Hand & Body Cream Lotions: +0.7 percent Applicator/Accessory Cosmetics: -0.5 percent Deodorants: -1.0 percent Face Cosmetics: -1.4 percent Hair Coloring: -3.3 percent Eye Cosmetics: -3.8 percent Hair Permanent or Relaxer Kits: -5.2 percent Hair Care, Shampoo/Conditioner: -6.2 percent Nail Polish/Treatment/Artificial: -6.5 percent Shampoo, Dandruff: -7.2 percent Hair Accessories: -7.2 percent Tooth Whitening/Bleaching Kits -8.3 percent Sunless Tanning: -11.8 percent Skin Care, Aging: -13.5 percent Texturing Hair Care: -13.6 percent Aftershave Lotion/Men’s Cologne: -14.9 percent Women’s Cologne/Perfume/Scent: -17.9 percent

