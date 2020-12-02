Beauty review platform Supergreat has raised $6.5 million in a Series A round of funding led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Benchmark.

TQ Ventures, K5 Global, Shrug Capital and previous investors Thrive Capital, Hannah Bronfman and Rent the Runway cofounder Jenny Fleiss also participated in the round.

Supergreat, an app founded in 2018 by Dan Blackman and Tyler Faux, hosts video beauty reviews made by regular beauty consumers. In exchange for creating and sharing reviews, users get coins that can be saved up to buy things like the Mario Badescu Skin Delights Kit, 40 coins. About 100,000 people, primarily ages 16 to 28, use the app.

“We believe video is the future of how people will get an understanding of products they are considering purchasing,” Faux said.

This year, Supergreat launched Supergreat Live, a feature that allows users to watch and participate in interactive shopping and product giveaways from brands, and Supergreat Carousels, which allows brands, retailers, and publishers to embed videos from the Supergreat community on their product pages.

The new investment will be used in part to help build out Supergreat’s team, the cofounders said. In addition to investing, Benchmark partner Sarah Tavel is joining Supergreat’s board.

“Supergreat has the hallmarks of what we look for in a great consumer company — their users are creating content that enriches the community and creates a virtuous cycle of engagement,” Tavel said in a statement. “Tyler and Dan have eschewed the top-down approach of beauty influencers, and created an authentic dialogue between consumers, creators, and brands.”

