Early-stage European investors are multiplying swiftly in the beauty sphere as a host of new brands and concepts come to market. Here, key players the Continent and U.K., in alphabetical order.
Alven Capital Holding
Headquarters: Paris
Current Beauty Investments: Joone, Typology, Freda
Deal Size: Invests between 1 million euros and 10 million euros, mainly in Seed and Series A1
Key Player: Guillaume Auban, managing partner, and François Meteyer, partner
Balderton Capital
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investment: THG
Deal Size: Invests mainly in Series A
Key Player: Caye Hurtado, principal
BlueGem Capital Partners
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investments: QMS Medicosmetics, Iconic London, BeautyNova Group, Dr. Vranjes Firenze
Deal Size: Invests 20 million euros to 75 million euros in companies across Europe with enterprise value of 50 million euros to 300 million euros
Key Player: Constantin Rojahn, investment director
Eurazeo Brands
Headquarters: New York and Paris
Current Beauty Investments: Nest New York, Pat McGrath Labs
Deal Size: Invests 15 million euros to 100 million euros, minority and majority stakes
Key Players: Jill Granoff, chief executive officer (N.Y.); Adrianne Shapira, head of North America (N.Y.), and Laurent Droin, head of EMEA (Paris)
Eutopia
Headquarters: Paris and New York
Current Beauty Investments: Oh My Cream!, Laboté, Même Cosmetics, Merci Handy
Deal Size: Invests in Seed and Series A stage in rounds from 1 million euros to 8 million euros
Key Player: Camille Kriebitzsch, partner and cofounder
Experienced Capital
Headquarters: Paris
Current Beauty Investments: L:a Bruket, Oh My Cream!
Deal Size: Invests in brands with enterprise value between 10 million euros and 100 million euros, and equity tickets between 10 million euros and 30 million euros
Key Player: Alban Gérard, director
Firstminute Capital
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investments: Typology, Asystem, Kyra
Deal Size: Invests in pre-Seed and Seed rounds, with an average check size of 1 million euros
Key Player: Clara Lindh Bergendorff, investor
Founders Future
Headquarters: Paris
Current Beauty Investments: Epycure, Dr. Elsa Jungman
Deal Size: Invests in Seed and Series A rounds
Key Player: Victoire de Lavigne, investment associate
Grazia Equity
Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany
Current Beauty Investment: Gitti Conscious Beauty
Deal Size: Investment usually starts at around 1 million euros, and ranges from 5 million euros to 10 million euros during a company’s lifecycle
Key Player: Jochen Klüeppel, partner
Index Ventures
Headquarters: London and San Francisco
Current Beauty Investments: Glossier, Beauty Pie, Josh Wood Colour, Beautystack, Boulevard
Deal Size: Invests from Seed to growth through to IPO, with check sizes ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $80 million. Seven out of 10 of Index’s initial investments are Seed or Series A.
Key Player: Danny Rimer, partner
Karot Capital
Headquarters: Paris
Current Beauty Investments: Sevessence, WAAM
Deal Size: Invests first 300,000 euros to 2 million euros as a minority shareholder
Key Player: Charles-Antoine Morand, partner
LBO France
Headquarters: Paris
Current Beauty Investment: Payot
Deal Size: Primary or secondary LBO with an equity ticket of between 10 million euros and 25 million euros for companies with an enterprise value of 25 million euros to 100 million euros
Key Player: Emmanuel Fiorentino, investment director LBO Small Cap
Made in Italy Fund
Headquarters: Luxembourg
Current Beauty Investment: Rougj
Deal Size: Invests in companies with sales mainly ranging from 10 million euros to 50 million euros
Key Players: Alessandro Binello and Walter Ricciotti, founders and chief executive officers of parent company Quadrivio Group
Neo Investment Partners
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investments: Miller Harris, Victoria Beckham Beauty
Deal Size: Invests between 10 million euros and 30 million euros in companies with sales of 20 million euros to 40 million euros
Key Player: Kasia Drozd, office manager
Piper Private Equity
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investment: Neom
Deal Size: Invests 5 million pounds to 25 million pounds in brands with at least 5 million pounds in sales
Key Player: Dan Stern, investment director
Vaultier7
Headquarters: London
Current Beauty Investments: Gisou, Joone
Deal Size: Invests 2 million pounds to 10 million pounds in companies with sales of 3 million pounds to 15 million pounds
Key Players: Montse Suarez and Anna Sweeting, cofounders