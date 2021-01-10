Early-stage European investors are multiplying swiftly in the beauty sphere as a host of new brands and concepts come to market. Here, key players the Continent and U.K., in alphabetical order.

Alven Capital Holding

Headquarters: Paris

Current Beauty Investments: Joone, Typology, Freda

Deal Size: Invests between 1 million euros and 10 million euros, mainly in Seed and Series A1

Key Player: Guillaume Auban, managing partner, and François Meteyer, partner

Balderton Capital

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investment: THG

Deal Size: Invests mainly in Series A

Key Player: Caye Hurtado, principal

BlueGem Capital Partners

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investments: QMS Medicosmetics, Iconic London, BeautyNova Group, Dr. Vranjes Firenze

Deal Size: Invests 20 million euros to 75 million euros in companies across Europe with enterprise value of 50 million euros to 300 million euros

Key Player: Constantin Rojahn, investment director

Eurazeo Brands

Headquarters: New York and Paris

Current Beauty Investments: Nest New York, Pat McGrath Labs

Deal Size: Invests 15 million euros to 100 million euros, minority and majority stakes

Key Players: Jill Granoff, chief executive officer (N.Y.); Adrianne Shapira, head of North America (N.Y.), and Laurent Droin, head of EMEA (Paris)

Eutopia

Headquarters: Paris and New York

Current Beauty Investments: Oh My Cream!, Laboté, Même Cosmetics, Merci Handy

Deal Size: Invests in Seed and Series A stage in rounds from 1 million euros to 8 million euros

Key Player: Camille Kriebitzsch, partner and cofounder

Experienced Capital

Headquarters: Paris

Current Beauty Investments: L:a Bruket, Oh My Cream!

Deal Size: Invests in brands with enterprise value between 10 million euros and 100 million euros, and equity tickets between 10 million euros and 30 million euros

Key Player: Alban Gérard, director

Firstminute Capital

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investments: Typology, Asystem, Kyra

Deal Size: Invests in pre-Seed and Seed rounds, with an average check size of 1 million euros

Key Player: Clara Lindh Bergendorff, investor

Founders Future

Headquarters: Paris

Current Beauty Investments: Epycure, Dr. Elsa Jungman

Deal Size: Invests in Seed and Series A rounds

Key Player: Victoire de Lavigne, investment associate

Grazia Equity

Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany

Current Beauty Investment: Gitti Conscious Beauty

Deal Size: Investment usually starts at around 1 million euros, and ranges from 5 million euros to 10 million euros during a company’s lifecycle

Key Player: Jochen Klüeppel, partner

Index Ventures

Headquarters: London and San Francisco

Current Beauty Investments: Glossier, Beauty Pie, Josh Wood Colour, Beautystack, Boulevard

Deal Size: Invests from Seed to growth through to IPO, with check sizes ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $80 million. Seven out of 10 of Index’s initial investments are Seed or Series A.

Key Player: Danny Rimer, partner

Karot Capital

Headquarters: Paris

Current Beauty Investments: Sevessence, WAAM

Deal Size: Invests first 300,000 euros to 2 million euros as a minority shareholder

Key Player: Charles-Antoine Morand, partner

LBO France

Headquarters: Paris

Current Beauty Investment: Payot

Deal Size: Primary or secondary LBO with an equity ticket of between 10 million euros and 25 million euros for companies with an enterprise value of 25 million euros to 100 million euros

Key Player: Emmanuel Fiorentino, investment director LBO Small Cap

Made in Italy Fund

Headquarters: Luxembourg

Current Beauty Investment: Rougj

Deal Size: Invests in companies with sales mainly ranging from 10 million euros to 50 million euros

Key Players: Alessandro Binello and Walter Ricciotti, founders and chief executive officers of parent company Quadrivio Group

Neo Investment Partners

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investments: Miller Harris, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Deal Size: Invests between 10 million euros and 30 million euros in companies with sales of 20 million euros to 40 million euros

Key Player: Kasia Drozd, office manager

Piper Private Equity

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investment: Neom

Deal Size: Invests 5 million pounds to 25 million pounds in brands with at least 5 million pounds in sales

Key Player: Dan Stern, investment director

Vaultier7

Headquarters: London

Current Beauty Investments: Gisou, Joone

Deal Size: Invests 2 million pounds to 10 million pounds in companies with sales of 3 million pounds to 15 million pounds

Key Players: Montse Suarez and Anna Sweeting, cofounders