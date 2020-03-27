By  on March 27, 2020

As the daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber’s supermodel credentials have never been in question. But when the 18-year-old chopped her hair about six months ago into a bob, she became a bonafide trendsetter, as well. There was the explosion of bobs — angular, chopped, layered — seen on street-style stars during the recent fall 2020 runway shows in New York, Milan, Paris and London. Other key hair trends included a dazzling array of color, a look that has moved from the street to street style thanks to Gen Z’s penchant for self-expression and individualism. Finally, bangs are back. Ranging from super short to carefree and earthy, a common element did emerge: Many women used hats or scarves to put the visual emphasis on their bangs, making them the epicenter of their look. — Alex Badia

