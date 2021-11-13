Beauty Veteran Dana Kline Pens ‘Beautyland’

When industry veteran Dana Kline swapped perfumes for the pen, she didn’t expect the process to take quite as many turns as it did.

“The first draft, I did the whole thing in six months, and after six months it was five years,” Kline said. “It’s very hard to be published, and I thought beauty was hard.”

Kline’s debut novel, “Beautyland,” hit Amazon at the end of September and has since sold out twice. Inspired by Kline’s time in the fragrance industry trenches, the book follows protagonist Emma O’Farrell Paige through the trials and tribulations of her professional journey.

“I did Prada, LVMH, a lot of brands. I also got One Direction, which was a $250 million license,” Kline said, speaking of her time as president of Olivann Beauty. Kline also served as the executive vice president of global sales for Anthony Brands, as well as several roles at Puig.

“I traveled all over the world, I worked places I would’ve never, ever been. It started in 1990, and in those days, if you look now, it was really the gilded time and it will never go back to that — the $500,000 launch parties,” Kline added.

The parallels between Kline’s own trajectory and that of her protagonist are uncanny — both started as perfume spritzers, and the latter also secured a fragrance deal with a U.K.-based boy band, to the tune of $200 million — but Kline said the book was more aspirational than historical.

“I wanted to create something that people could enjoy. There’s a lot of new people in the industry, and they don’t know what it was like then,” she said. “Nobody had written a novel using all of the amazing things about beauty, as well as some really crazy things that no one ever really talks about.

“For example, when they’re in Cannes [in the book], you really get a feel for it,” Kline said. “Even re-reading it, I wanted to go back there.”

“Beautyland” by Dana Kline Photo courtesy of Dana Kline

Kline was also able to parlay some skills from the fragrance industry into her second act as an author, including eyes for aesthetics and detail. “I used what I learned from my 30 years — we always used to do mood walls, a whole wall of different pictures for inspiration to get a mood,” she said. “There’s a lot of consideration. You’ll see all the designers she’s wearing, what kind of Champagne she drank.”

The book is full of commentary, such as “how you have to break into it, and how hard that is, especially for women,” Kline said.

“Beautyland” may have been Kline’s first foray into fiction, but a sequel is already underway. “It’s in the kitchen,” Kline said. “I love this industry. It’s a lot of fun, beauty. I like to teach people things they don’t know, and I like to sell things.”