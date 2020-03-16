By
with contributions from James Manso
 on March 16, 2020

Beauty and fitness companies this week are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, as U.S. consumers hunker down at home and avoid visits to brick-and-more retail and studios.

Just a few days ago, some of the biggest chains in the U.S., including Equinox and Ulta Beauty, were nearly fully operational, save for some extra sanitary precautions. Soul Cycle was booking at 50 percent capacity to allow for riders to stagger between bikes, Physique 57 discontinued the use of communal equipment like exercise bands, and Ulta placed more hand sanitizers around its stores.

