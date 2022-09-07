BeautyBio, Christian Siriano Team for Limited-edition GloFacial Device

Christian Siriano is bringing his edgy craftsmanship to skin care.

The designer has joined forces with BeautyBio to give the brand’s GloFacial tool, which was released in August, a shiny new look.

Dressed in a new gunmetal finish, the limited-edition at-home facial device will be revealed backstage at Siriano’s spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show Wednesday, and will be available for purchase on Beautybio.com beginning Sept. 19 and at Nordstrom in October.

“Because I started as a makeup artist when I first moved to New York, beauty and skin care are super important to me, especially when preparing for a big moment or event,” said Siriano of why he sought to partner with BeautyBio.

The limited-edition device retails for $249 and is accompanied by a metallic clutch to match, also coming with the GloFacial Concentrate, large and small treatment tips, a clarifying cap and a charging display stand.

The tool, which was described as BeautyBio’s “biggest launch ever” by brand founder and chief executive officer, Jamie O’Banion, is designed to unclog pores and cleanse the skin by gently vacuuming dirt, oil and makeup, working in tandem with the salicylic and hyaluronic acid-infused concentrate to improve skin texture.

“Christian delivered a design that feels modern, sculptural and inviting, encompassing our goal to bring results that were once in-office access only, directly to the consumer,” O’Banion said. “As brand founders who are both constantly looking around the corner to set the trend in fashion and beauty, this collaboration was such a natural fit.”

The original GloFacial tool retails for $199 and is available for purchase on BeautyBio’s website and at Ulta beauty.

This launch marks the first of several innovations surrounding the tool to come, with O’Banion telling WWD last month that BeautyBio is in the process of developing additional, need-based serums to accompany the device.