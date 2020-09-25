@tomo_koizumi hopes to bring people joy with @emiliopucci capsule collection. ⁣ ⁣ Between the loud, graphic prints associated with the former and the colorful, frothy ruffles favored by the latter, one can expect the capsule collection to lift moods at the very least.⁣ ⁣ The capsule will be unveiled on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week, but WWD spoke with Koizumi near his studio and home in Tokyo just a few days before he was due to board a plane and head to Europe for the first time since the start of the pandemic.⁣ ⁣ "What I want to express with this collaboration is the same thing I express with my own collection. I always want to bring people joy, especially this year. Not only with this collaboration, but for everything I create. This is what I can do best. I can’t make something cool. I don’t know what is cool, but for me being cool is a bit boring."⁣ ⁣ Report: Kelly Wetherille ⁣ ⁣📸: @VanniBassetti