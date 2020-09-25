Few industries band together as effectively as beauty when it comes to raising money for a notable cause. Take the BeautyCares Dream Ball, which has raised tens of millions of dollars since its inception for the Look Good Feel Better program. The event, held in late September, also unofficially kicks off the fall beauty “season,” a night when even the cavernous Cipriani is packed cheek-to-jowl with execs. Although this year’s event, held Sept. 24 virtually, looked very different, it was no less buzzy, with honorees Terry Darland of Dior, Keech Combe Shetty of Combe and Rick Tolin of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, and entrepreneur Susanna Quinn recognized as survivor advocate. To celebrate the evening, Beauty Inc combed our archives for a look back at some of the Dream Ball’s most memorable moments.