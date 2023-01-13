Beautycounter’s Gregg Renfrew Steps Down, Brand Makes New Hires Under Marc Rey’s Leadership

Gregg Renfrew has stepped down from her role as executive chair and chief brand officer at Beautycounter — the beauty brand she launched in 2013.

“We are very grateful for Gregg’s visionary leadership as founder of Beautycounter and a pioneer of the clean beauty movement,” Beautycounter told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Her impact on the beauty industry over the past 10 years has been enormous. We wish her all the best in her next chapter and are especially appreciative of her continued support as the number-one advocate of our brand and its mission. We look forward to continuing to build upon the company’s great success in this next phase of growth.”

Renfrew, a longtime leader in “clean” beauty and cosmetics reform, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company was acquired by the Carlyle Group in 2021 in a deal that valued the brand at $1 billion. About a year later, in January of 2022, beauty veteran Marc Rey was named chief executive officer of Beautycounter. Scaling its C-suite, the brand has made new hires under his leadership.

Luana Bumachar has been named chief marketing officer, focusing on product innovation, growth marketing strategies and increasing Beautycounter’s brand awareness in its next stage of growth. With more than 20 years of experience with consumer-centric brands, Bumachar held e-commerce and digital marketing roles at Unilever and Grove Collaborative.

Jennifer Lee — formerly serving as Beautycounter’s senior vice president of supply chain — is now the brand’s first chief impact officer. She will work on sustainability efforts, advocacy and ingredient safety.

Christina Hoffman joins as chief people officer. She will oversee all human resource activities, focusing on talent acquisition, employee engagement, learning and development, and diversity, equity and inclusion. She previously held positions at Microsoft, LinkedIn and eHealth, with more than 20 years of talent strategy and culture experience.

Kara Trousdale is the company’s chief commercial officer, overseeing Beautycounter’s omnichannel model and working to make “clean” accessible to more consumers. She comes from Amazon, where she worked for nearly eight years and was most recently its chief marketer of its Amazon Fashion division.