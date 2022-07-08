Beauty’s Dream Ball to Return In-person

This fall, beauty industry executives will once again be rubbing elbows at the BeautyCares Dream Ball.

The event will be held on Sept. 21 at New York’s Gotham Hall at 6:30 p.m., marking the event’s first in-person iteration since before the pandemic.

The ball benefits the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, which helps people with cancer address concerns about the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment, through virtual and in-person beauty and styling workshops.

The night will honor five industry changemakers for their contributions to beauty, including Maria “Duda” Kertész, president of U.S. Skin Health at Johnson & Johnson; Arie Kopelman, vice chairman of Chanel; JuE Wong, chief executive officer of Olaplex; Tracey Cunningham, Olaplex brand ambassador, and Lily Garfield, who founded Cos Bar and is a cancer survivor and advocate.

“The opportunity to come back together in person is really exciting for us,” said Louanne Roark, executive director of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation. “There’s nothing like being together in the same place — being able to mingle with your colleagues, really catch up with them and feel the energy in the room.”

This year’s event will also be live-streamed to the public, who can tune in free of charge. Said Roark, “These past few years gave us a chance to reach an audience broader than a room of 400 people, so we want to continue engaging a virtual audience.”

The event was last held in 2019 and raised $1.3 million for the organization.

