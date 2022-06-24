Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

As the market bounced back in 2021, so, for the most part, did beauty leaders’ salaries. In 2020, many took voluntary pay cuts out of solidarity, but 2021 saw their incomes return to more normal levels.

Coty’s Sue Nabi was beauty’s highest paid CEO by far, largely thanks to her stock-based compensation. The market rewarded her turnaround efforts at the beauty group, sending Coty’s share price soaring and earning her a massive $283.8 million in the year to June 30, 2021.

Second on the list, The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Fabrizio Freda saw his paycheck jump a massive 258 percent in the 12 months to June last year, the biggest gain. Most other increases were more modest.

Only five of beauty’s leaders took pay cuts, including Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky — who has regularly topped WWD’s list of beauty leaders’ salaries — although he was one of the exceptions in 2020, when he earned 16.5 percent more than in 2019.

Management changes for several of the players on the list meant that comparable information was not available. The information on this list was compiled using publicly available information from corporate filings for beauty’s leading players.

You May Also Like

1

Sue Nabi

Coty Inc.

Total: $283,791,455

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: June 30, 2021

Net sales: $4.63 billion, -2%

Base salary: $3,549,000

Stock and option awards: $280,200,000

Bonus and incentive pay: $0

Other compensation: $42,455

2

Fabrizio Freda

The Estée Lauder Cos., also president

Total: $65,996,984

Change versus prior year: +258%

Fiscal year ended: June 30, 2021

Net sales: $16.22 billion, +13%

Base salary: $1,666,667

Stock and option awards: $55,644,760

Bonus and incentive pay: $7,963,766

Other compensation: $721,792

3

Rosalind Brewer

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Total: $28,333,498

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: Aug. 31, 2021

Net sales: $132.51 billion, +8.6%

Base salary: $695,652

Stock and option awards: $20,200,048

Bonus and incentive pay: $6,904,875

Other compensation: $532,923

4

Alex Gorsky

Johnson & Johnson (also chairman)

Total: $26,741,959

Change versus prior year: -9.6%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: $93.76 billion, +13.5%

Base salary: $1,650,000

Stock and option awards: $19,859,172

Bonus and incentive pay: $4,955,716

Other compensation: $277,071

5

David Taylor

Procter & Gamble Co. (also chairman and president)

Total: $23,900,381

Change versus prior year: +4.3%

Fiscal year ended: June 30, 2021

Net sales: $76.1 billion, +7.2%

Base salary: $1,783,333

Stock and option awards: $15,283,808

Bonus and incentive pay: $6,570,000

Other compensation: $263,240

6

Andrew M. Meslow

Bath & Body Works

Total: $17,668,627

Change versus prior year: -4.5%

Fiscal year ended: Jan. 29, 2022

Net sales: $7.88 billion, +22.5%

Base salary: $1,335,577

Stock and option awards: $7,348,518

Bonus and incentive pay: $8,625,208

Other compensation: $359,324

7

Noel Wallace

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (also chairman and president)

Total: $15,458,151

Change versus prior year: +7.6%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: $17.4 billion, +6%

Base salary: $1,337,500

Stock and option awards: $10,903,528

Bonus and incentive pay: $2,642,702

Other compensation: $574,421

8

Martin Waters

Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Total: $12,905,231

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: Jan. 29, 2022

Net sales: $6.79 billion, +25%

Base salary: $1,250,000

Stock and option awards: $6,500,029

Bonus and incentive pay: $4,995,700

Other compensation: $159,502

9

Nicolas Hieronimus

L’Oréal (as of May 1, 2021)

Total: 8,654,780 euros ($10,238,155)

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 32.28 billion euros ($38.19 billion), +15.3%

Base salary: 1,333,333 euros ($1,577,263)

Stock and option awards: 5,768,780 euros ($6,824,167)

Bonus and incentive pay: 1,552,667 euros ($1,182,948)

Other compensation: N/A

10

Bernard Arnault

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (also chairman)

Total: 7,929,234 euros ($9,379,872)

Change versus prior year: +43.7%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 64.22 billion euros ($75.97 billion), +43.8%

Base salary: 1,138,307 euros ($1,346,558)

Stock and option awards: 4,482,818 euros ($5,302,941)

Bonus and incentive pay: 2,200,000 euros ($2,602,486)

Other compensation: 108,109 euros ($127,887)

11

Carsten Knöbel

Henkel (also chairman)

Total: 7,553,797 euros ($8,935,749)

Change versus prior year: +58.9%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 20.07 billion euros ($23.74 billion), +4.2%

Base salary: 1,200,000 euros ($1,419,538)

Stock and option awards: 2,371,839 euros ($2,805,762)

Bonus and incentive pay: 3,103,953 euros ($3,671,815)

Other compensation: 878,004 euros ($1,038,633)

12

Rod R Little

Edgewell Personal Care (also president)

Total: $8,104,026

Change versus prior year:+25.4%

Fiscal year ended: Sept. 30, 2021

Net sales: $2.09 billion, +7.1%

Base salary: $1,000,000

Stock and option awards: $5,720,490

Bonus and incentive pay: $1,264,080

Other compensation: $119,456

13

Linda Rendle

Clorox Co.

Total: $7,899,309

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: June 30, 2021

Net sales: $7.34 billion, +9.2%

Base salary: $1,006,250

Stock and option awards: $4,999,933

Bonus and incentive pay: $1,526,965

Other compensation: $366,161

14

Vincent Warney

Beiersdorf (since May 1, 2021, also chairman)

Total: 6,850,000 euros ($6,344,709)

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 7.6 billion euros ($8.99 billion), +8.6%

Base salary: 841,000 euros ($994,859)

Stock and option awards: 5,000,000 euros ($5,914,740)

Bonus and incentive pay: 991,000 euros ($1,172,302)

Other compensation: 18,000 euros ($21,293)

15

Debra Perelman

Revlon Inc. (also president)

Total: $6,777,940

Change versus prior year: +4.9%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: $2.08 billion, +9.2%

Base salary: $1,158,942

Stock and option awards: $5,450,000

Bonus and incentive pay: $0

Other compensation: $168,998

16

Alan Jope

Unilever plc

Total: 4,890,000 euros ($5,784,616)

Change versus prior year: +41.9%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 52.4 billion euros ($61.99 billion), +3.4%

Base salary: 1,534,000 euros ($1,814,642)

Stock and option awards: 1,416,000 euros ($1,675,054)

Bonus and incentive pay: 1,864,000 euros ($2,205,015)

Other compensation: 76,000 euros ($89,904)

17

Tarang Amin

E.l.f. Beauty (also chairman and president)

Total: $5,448,919

Change versus prior year: +248.8%

Fiscal year ended: March 31, 2021

Net sales: $318.1 million, +12%

Base salary: $475,000

Stock and option awards: $3,999,900

Bonus and incentive pay: $950,000

Other compensation: $24,019

18

Jérôme Lambert

Compagnie Financière Richemont

Total: 4,589,348 francs ($5,020,508)

Change versus prior year: -43%

Fiscal year ended: March 31, 2021

Net sales: 13.14 billion francs ($14.37 billion), -8%

Base salary: 1,595,573 francs ($1,745,474)

Stock and option awards: 1,192,393 francs ($1,304,416)

Bonus and incentive pay: 1,515,000 francs ($1,657,331)

Other compensation: 286,382 francs ($313,287)

19

Ryan S. Napierski

Total: $4,731,970

Change versus prior year: +31%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: $2.7 billion, +4%

Base salary: $800,960

Stock and option awards: $3,271,518

Bonus and incentive pay: $548,758

Other compensation: $110,734

20

Axel Dumas

Hermès International

Total: 3,182,697 euros ($3,764,965)

Change versus prior year: -6.4%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 8.98 billion euros ($10.62 billion), +40.6%

Base salary: 1,623,378 euros ($1,920,372)

Stock and option awards: N/A

Bonus and incentive pay: 1,559,319 euros ($1,844,593)

Other compensation: N/A

21

Masahiko Uotani

Shiseido Co. (also president)

Total: 378,000,000 yen ($3,444,336)

Change versus prior year: +5.9%

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 1.04 trillion yen, +12.4%

Base salary: 169,000,000 yen ($1,539,928)

Stock and option awards: 45,000,000 yen ($410,040)

Bonus and incentive pay: 164,000,000 yen ($1,494,368)

Other compensation: N/A

22

Kazutoshi Kobayashi

Kosé Corp. (also president)

Total: 327,000,000 yen ($2,979,624)

Change versus prior year: -47.7%

Fiscal year ended: March 31, 2021

Net sales: 224.9 billion yen ($2.05 billion), +0.4%

Base salary: 210,000,000 yen ($1,913,520)

Stock and option awards: $0

Bonus and incentive pay: 107,000,000 yen ($974,984)

Other compensation: 9,000,000 yen ($82,008)

23

Jonathan Myers

PZ Cussons

Total: 1,517,508 pounds ($2,087,178)

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: May 31, 2021

Net sales: 603.3 million pounds ($829.8 million), +2.7%

Base salary: 575,000 pounds ($790,854)

Stock and option awards: 0 pounds

Bonus and incentive pay: 862,500 pounds ($1,186,282)

Other compensation: 80,008 pounds ($110,042)

24

Saugata Gupta

Marico Ltd. (also managing director)

Total: 140,297,138 rupees ($1,896,256)

Change versus prior year: +2%

Fiscal year ended: March 31, 2021

Net sales: 63.37 billion rupees ($856.5 million), +8.3%

Base salary: 96,875,531 rupees ($1,309,370)

Stock and option awards: N/A

Bonus and incentive pay: 40,582,401 rupees ($548,512)

Other compensation: 2,839,206 rupees ($38,374)

25

Yoshihiro Hasebe

Kao Corp. (also president)

Total: 139,000,000 yen ($1,266,568)

Change versus prior year: N/A

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: 1.42 trillion yen ($18.37 billion), +2.7%

Base salary: 82,000,000 yen ($747,184)

Stock and option awards: 35,000,000 yen ($318,920)

Bonus and incentive pay: 22,000,000 yen ($200,464)

Other compensation: 0 yen

26

Jean Madar

Interparfums Inc. (also chairman)



Total: $1,230,000

Change versus prior year: Flat

Fiscal year ended: Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales: $879.5 million, +63.2%

Base salary: $1,230,000

Stock and option awards: $0

Bonus and incentive pay: $0

Other compensation: $0

27

N.H. Bhansali

Emami Ltd. (also chief financial officer)

Total: 25,434,614 rupees ($343,774)

Change versus prior year: +4.1%

Fiscal year ended: March 31, 2021

Net sales: 25.82 billion rupees ($349 million), +8%

Base salary: N/A

Stock and option awards: N/A

Bonus and incentive pay: N/A

Other compensation: N/A

This list contains publicly available information for the publicly traded companies on the the WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 list of the world’s largest beauty manufacturers. Information unavailable for: Able C&C, Amorepacific, Bloomage Biotechnology Co., Fancl, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Guangdong Marubi Bio-technology Co., LG Household & Health Care, Lion Corp., Mandom Corp., Milbon Co. Ltd., Natura & Co., Noevir Holdings, L’Occitane Group, Olaplex, Pola Orbis, Proya Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser, Revolution Beauty, Shanghai Jahwa United Co.