Beauty’s Highest Paid CEOs

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Fabrizio Freda returned to the top of WWD Beauty Inc.’s listing of the highest-paid beauty executives in 2022, despite his 61.4 percent drop in pay for the company’s fiscal year ended June. He was not alone — nine of the other leading executives on the list also saw a cut in pay, with Coty’s Sue Nabi dropping from highest earner in 2021, due to the stock-based compensation involved in her sign-on package, to number 18 in 2022. The drop in Freda’s paycheck was also linked to a reduction in stock-based compensation.
The biggest pay rises, meanwhile, were seen by Marico’s Saugata Gupta and Compagnie Financière Richemont’s Jérôme Lambert, followed by Dabur’s Mohit Malhotra, Axel Dumas of Hermès and Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani.
*This list contains publicly available information for the publicly traded companies on the WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 list of the world’s largest beauty manufacturers. Due to leadership changes in 2022, information was not included for Johnson & Johnson, Bath & Body Works and L’Occitane Group. Revlon, which was delisted in New York after it filed for bankruptcy protection, has not disclosed relevant information for 2022. Information was also unavailable for the following companies: Amorepacific, Bloomage Biotechnology Co., Fancl, Guangdong Marubi Bio-technology Co., Kosé Corporation, LG Household & Health Care, Lion Corp., Mandom Corp., Milbon Co. Ltd., Natura & Co., Noevir Holdings, Pola Orbis Holdings, Proya Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Revolution Beauty, Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic Co., Shanghai Jahwa United Co., S’Young Group Co. Ltd., Yatsen Holding, Yunnan Botanee Bio-Technology Group Co. Ltd.
1.
Fabrizio Freda
President and chief executive officer, The Estée Lauder Cos.
TOTAL: $25,480,056
Change Versus Prior Year: -61.4%
Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022
Net Sales: $17.74 billion, +9%
Base Salary: $2,100,000
Stock and Option Awards: $14,825,040
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $7,987,838
Other Compensation: $567,178
2.
Jon R. Moeller
President and chief executive officer, Procter & Gamble Co.
TOTAL: $17,716,015
Change Versus Prior Year: N/A
Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022
Net Sales: $80.2 billion, +5%
Base Salary: $1,466,667
Stock and Option Awards: $12,044,670
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,955,968
Other Compensation: $248,710
3.
Rosalind Brewer
Chief executive officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
TOTAL: $17,287,489
Change Versus Prior Year: -39%
Fiscal Year Ended: Aug. 31, 2022
Net Sales: $132.7 billion, +0.2%
Base Salary: $1,500,000
Stock and Option Awards: $11,397,375
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,570,000
Other Compensation: $820,114
4.
Noel Wallace
Chairman, president and chief executive officer, Colgate-Palmolive Co.
TOTAL: $14,462,406
Change Versus Prior Year: -6.4%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: $17.97 billion, +3%
Base Salary: $1,387,500
Stock and Option Awards: $9,114,661
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,332,089
Other Compensation: $628,156
5.
Martin Waters
Chief executive officer, Victoria’s Secret & Co.
TOTAL: $12,519,912
Change Versus Prior Year: -3%
Fiscal Year Ended: January 28, 2023
Net Sales: $6.34 billion, -6.5%
Base Salary: $1,250,000
Stock and Option Awards: $9,450,415
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $1,788,400
Other Compensation: $31,097
6.
Nicolas Hieronimus
Chief executive officer, L’Oréal
TOTAL: €10,326,600 ($10,879,920)
Change Versus Prior Year: +19.3%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €38.26 billion ($40.31 billion), +18.5%
Base Salary: €2,000,000 ($2,107,164)
Stock and Option Awards: €6,066,600 ($6,391,661)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,260,000 ($2,381,095)
Other Compensation: N/A
7.
Rod R. Little
President and chief executive officer, Edgewell Personal Care
TOTAL: $9,320,280
Change Versus Prior Year: +15%
Fiscal Year Ended: Sept. 30, 2022
Net Sales: $2.17 billion, +4%
Base Salary: $1,045,833
Stock and Option Awards: $7,112,126
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $1,017,923
Other Compensation: $144,398
8.
Linda Rendle
Chief executive officer, Clorox Co.
TOTAL: $8,534,808
Change Versus Prior Year: +8%
Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022
Net Sales: $7.11 billion, -3%
Base Salary: $1,111,538
Stock and Option Awards: $6,149,804
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $844,848
Other Compensation: $428,618
9.
Bernard Arnault
Chairman and chief executive officer, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
TOTAL: €7,940,745 ($8,366,226)
Change Versus Prior Year: +0.2%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €79.2 billion ($83.44 billion), +23%
Base Salary: €1,138,307 ($1,199,230)
Stock and Option Awards: €4,483,107 ($4,723,321)
Bonus andIncentive Pay: €2,200,000 ($2,317,880)
Other Compensation: €119,331 ($125,725)
10.
Jérôme Lambert
Group chief executive officer, Compagnie Financière Richemont
TOTAL: SFR 7,430,648 ($7,787,304)
Change Versus Prior Year: +61.9%
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: SFR 19.18 billion ($20.1 billion), +46%
Base Salary: SFR 1,934,399 ($2,027,246)
Stock and Option Awards: SFR 3,321,499 ($3,480,924)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: SFR 1,754,000 ($1,838,188)
Other Compensation: SFR 420,750 ($440,945)
11.
Carsten Knöbel
Chairman, Henkel
TOTAL: €6,861,485 ($7,229,137)
Change Versus Prior Year: -9.1%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €22.40 billion ($23.6 billion), +11.6%
Base Salary: €1,200,000 ($1,264,298)
Stock and Option Awards: €2,342,141 ($2,467,638)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,538,172 ($2,674,172)
Other Compensation: €781,172 ($823,029)
12.
Alan Jope
Chief executive officer, Unilever plc
TOTAL: €5,395,000 ($5,684,075)
Change Versus Prior Year: +10.3%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €60.1 billion ($63.32 billion), +14.5%
Base Salary: €1,561,000 ($1,644,641)
Stock and Option Awards: €618,000 ($651,114)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: €3,114,000 ($3,280,854)
Other Compensation: €102,000 ($107,465)
13.
Tarang Amin
Chairman, chief executive officer and president, E.l.f. Beauty
TOTAL: $5,234,197
Change Versus Prior Year: -3.9%
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: $392.2 million, +23.3%
Base Salary: $475,000
Stock and Option Awards: $3,799,697
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $950,000
Other Compensation: $9,500
14.
Ryan S. Napierski
President and chief executive officer, Nu Skin Enterprises
TOTAL: $4,764,466
Change Versus Prior Year: +0.7%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: $2.23 billion, -17%
Base Salary: $941,918
Stock and Option Awards: $3,485,069
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $206,842
Other Compensation: $130,637
15.
Axel Dumas
Chief executive officer, Hermès International
TOTAL: €4,486,458 ($4,726,851)
Change Versus Prior Year: +41%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €11.6 billion ($12.22 billion), +29.2%
Base Salary: €1,785,716 ($1,881,398)
Stock and Option Awards: N/A
Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,700,742 ($2,845,453)
Other Compensation: N/A
16.
Saugata Gupta
Managing director and chief executive officer, Marico Ltd.
TOTAL: 361,003,928 rupees ($4,598,107)
Change Versus Prior Year: +157.3%
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: 75 billion rupees ($955.3 million), +18.4%
Base Salary: 72,177,852 rupees ($919,329)
Stock and Option Awards: 224,742,836 rupees ($2,862,550)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: 60,840,000 rupees ($774,919)
Other Compensation: 3,243,240 rupees ($41,309)
17.
Masahiko Uotani
President and chief executive officer, Shiseido Co.
TOTAL: ¥531,000,000 ($4,066,398)
Change Versus Prior Year: +40.5%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: ¥1.07 trillion ($8.19 billion), +5.7%
Base Salary: ¥169,000,000 ($1,294,202)
Stock and Option Awards: ¥201,000,000 ($1,539,258)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: ¥160,000,000 ($1,225,280)
Other Compensation: N/A
18.
Sue Y. Nabi
Chief executive officer, Coty Inc.
TOTAL: $3,557,753
Change Versus Prior Year: -98.7%
Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022
Net Sales: $5.3 billion, +15%
Base Salary: $3,506,260
Stock and Option Awards: $0
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $0
Other Compensation: $51,494
19.
Vincent Warney,
Chairman, Beiersdorf
TOTAL: €2,614,000 ($2,754,063)
Change Versus Prior Year: -62.9%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: €8.8 billion ($9.27 billion), +15.4%
Base Salary: €1,000,000 ($1,053,582)
Stock and Option Awards: €0 ($0)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: €1,604,000 ($1,689,946)
Other Compensation: €10,000 ($10,536)
20.
Mohit Malhotra
Chief executive officer, Dabur India
TOTAL: 146,041,924 rupees ($1,860,136)
Change Versus Prior Year: +42.9%
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: 108.9 billion rupees ($1.39 billion), + 13.9%
Base Salary: 115,546,649 rupees ($1,471,718)
Stock and Option Awards: N/A
Bonus and Incentive Pay: 25,000,000 rupees ($318,425)
Other Compensation: 5,495,275 rupees ($69,993)
21.
Jonathan Myers
Chief executive officer, PZ Cussons
TOTAL: £1,151,234 ($1,423,769)
Change Versus Prior Year: -24%
Fiscal Year Ended: May 31, 2022
Net Sales: £592.8 million ($733.1 million), -1.7%
Base Salary: £587,938 ($727,122)
Stock and Option Awards: £0 ($0)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: £483,276 ($597,683)
Other Compensation: £80,020 ($98,963)
22.
JuE Wong
President and chief executive officer, Olaplex
TOTAL: $1,334,150
Change Versus Prior Year: -16.3%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: $704.3 million, +17.7%
Base Salary: $1,000,000
Stock and Option Awards: $0
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $325,000
Other Compensation: $9,150
23.
Jean Madar
Chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums Inc.
TOTAL: $1,230,000
Change Versus Prior Year: FLAT
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: $1.09 billion, +24%
Base Salary: $1,230,000
Stock and Option Awards: $0
Bonus and Incentive Pay: $0
Other Compensation: $0
24.
Yoshihiro Hasebe
President and chief executive officer, Kao Corp.
TOTAL: ¥147,000,000 ($1,125,726)
Change Versus Prior Year: +5.8%
Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022
Net Sales: ¥1.55 trillion ($11.87 billion), +9.3%
Base Salary: ¥87,000,000 ($666,246)
Stock and Option Awards: ¥41,000,000 ($313,978)
Bonus and Incentive Pay: ¥19,000,000 ($145,502)
Other Compensation: N/A
25.
Sudhir Sitapati
Managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited
TOTAL: 26,600,000 rupees ($338,804)
Change Versus Prior Year: N/A
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: 68.19 billion rupees ($868.5 million), +11.2%
Base Salary: 23,300,000 rupees ($296,772)
Stock and Option Awards: N/A
Bonus and Incentive Pay: N/A
Other Compensation: 320,000 rupees ($4,076)
26.
N.H. Bhansali
Chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Emami, Ltd.
TOTAL: 26,597,771 rupees ($338,776)
Change Versus Prior Year: +4.6%
Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022
Net Sales: 31.92 billion rupees ($406.6 million), +10.8%
Base Salary: N/A
Stock and Option Awards: N/A
Bonus and Incentive Pay: N/A
Other Compensation: N/A
CURRENCY CONVERSIONS: Figures in non-U.S. currencies were converted to the dollar using the following 2022 average exchange rates from Oanda.com:
€1=$1.053582; ¥1=$0.007658; £1=$1.236733; 1 Rupee=$0.012737; 1 SFr=$1.047998.