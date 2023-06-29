Beauty’s Highest Paid CEOs

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Fabrizio Freda returned to the top of WWD Beauty Inc.’s listing of the highest-paid beauty executives in 2022, despite his 61.4 percent drop in pay for the company’s fiscal year ended June. He was not alone — nine of the other leading executives on the list also saw a cut in pay, with Coty’s Sue Nabi dropping from highest earner in 2021, due to the stock-based compensation involved in her sign-on package, to number 18 in 2022. The drop in Freda’s paycheck was also linked to a reduction in stock-based compensation.

The biggest pay rises, meanwhile, were seen by Marico’s Saugata Gupta and Compagnie Financière Richemont’s Jérôme Lambert, followed by Dabur’s Mohit Malhotra, Axel Dumas of Hermès and Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani.

*This list contains publicly available information for the publicly traded companies on the WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 list of the world’s largest beauty manufacturers. Due to leadership changes in 2022, information was not included for Johnson & Johnson, Bath & Body Works and L’Occitane Group. Revlon, which was delisted in New York after it filed for bankruptcy protection, has not disclosed relevant information for 2022. Information was also unavailable for the following companies: Amorepacific, Bloomage Biotechnology Co., Fancl, Guangdong Marubi Bio-technology Co., Kosé Corporation, LG Household & Health Care, Lion Corp., Mandom Corp., Milbon Co. Ltd., Natura & Co., Noevir Holdings, Pola Orbis Holdings, Proya Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Revolution Beauty, Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic Co., Shanghai Jahwa United Co., S’Young Group Co. Ltd., Yatsen Holding, Yunnan Botanee Bio-Technology Group Co. Ltd.

1.

Fabrizio Freda

President and chief executive officer, The Estée Lauder Cos.

Fabrizio Freda Mark Mann/WWD

TOTAL: $25,480,056

Change Versus Prior Year: -61.4%

Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022

Net Sales: $17.74 billion, +9%

Base Salary: $2,100,000

Stock and Option Awards: $14,825,040

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $7,987,838

Other Compensation: $567,178

2.

Jon R. Moeller

President and chief executive officer, Procter & Gamble Co.

Jon Moeller Courtesy Photo

TOTAL: $17,716,015

Change Versus Prior Year: N/A

Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022

Net Sales: $80.2 billion, +5%

Base Salary: $1,466,667

Stock and Option Awards: $12,044,670

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,955,968

Other Compensation: $248,710

3.

Rosalind Brewer

Chief executive officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens’ CEO. Courtesy of Walgreens Boots Alliance

TOTAL: $17,287,489

Change Versus Prior Year: -39%

Fiscal Year Ended: Aug. 31, 2022

Net Sales: $132.7 billion, +0.2%

Base Salary: $1,500,000

Stock and Option Awards: $11,397,375

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,570,000

Other Compensation: $820,114

4.

Noel Wallace

Chairman, president and chief executive officer, Colgate-Palmolive Co.

TOTAL: $14,462,406

Change Versus Prior Year: -6.4%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: $17.97 billion, +3%

Base Salary: $1,387,500

Stock and Option Awards: $9,114,661

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $3,332,089

Other Compensation: $628,156

5.

Martin Waters

Chief executive officer, Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Martin Waters

TOTAL: $12,519,912

Change Versus Prior Year: -3%

Fiscal Year Ended: January 28, 2023

Net Sales: $6.34 billion, -6.5%

Base Salary: $1,250,000

Stock and Option Awards: $9,450,415

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $1,788,400

Other Compensation: $31,097

6.

Nicolas Hieronimus

Chief executive officer, L’Oréal



Nicolas Hieronimus Jean Baptiste Huynh/Courtesy

TOTAL: €10,326,600 ($10,879,920)

Change Versus Prior Year: +19.3%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €38.26 billion ($40.31 billion), +18.5%

Base Salary: €2,000,000 ($2,107,164)

Stock and Option Awards: €6,066,600 ($6,391,661)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,260,000 ($2,381,095)

Other Compensation: N/A

7.

Rod R. Little

President and chief executive officer, Edgewell Personal Care

Dan Bigelow

TOTAL: $9,320,280

Change Versus Prior Year: +15%

Fiscal Year Ended: Sept. 30, 2022

Net Sales: $2.17 billion, +4%

Base Salary: $1,045,833

Stock and Option Awards: $7,112,126

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $1,017,923

Other Compensation: $144,398

8.

Linda Rendle

Chief executive officer, Clorox Co.

Linda Re

TOTAL: $8,534,808

Change Versus Prior Year: +8%

Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022

Net Sales: $7.11 billion, -3%

Base Salary: $1,111,538

Stock and Option Awards: $6,149,804

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $844,848

Other Compensation: $428,618

9.

Bernard Arnault

Chairman and chief executive officer, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Bernard Arnault during LVMH’s 2021 annual general meeting. Courtesy of LVMH

TOTAL: €7,940,745 ($8,366,226)

Change Versus Prior Year: +0.2%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €79.2 billion ($83.44 billion), +23%

Base Salary: €1,138,307 ($1,199,230)

Stock and Option Awards: €4,483,107 ($4,723,321)

Bonus andIncentive Pay: €2,200,000 ($2,317,880)

Other Compensation: €119,331 ($125,725)

10.

Jérôme Lambert

Group chief executive officer, Compagnie Financière Richemont

TOTAL: SFR 7,430,648 ($7,787,304)

Change Versus Prior Year: +61.9%

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: SFR 19.18 billion ($20.1 billion), +46%

Base Salary: SFR 1,934,399 ($2,027,246)

Stock and Option Awards: SFR 3,321,499 ($3,480,924)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: SFR 1,754,000 ($1,838,188)

Other Compensation: SFR 420,750 ($440,945)

11.

Carsten Knöbel

Chairman, Henkel

TOTAL: €6,861,485 ($7,229,137)

Change Versus Prior Year: -9.1%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €22.40 billion ($23.6 billion), +11.6%

Base Salary: €1,200,000 ($1,264,298)

Stock and Option Awards: €2,342,141 ($2,467,638)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,538,172 ($2,674,172)

Other Compensation: €781,172 ($823,029)

12.

Alan Jope

Chief executive officer, Unilever plc

Jude Edginton

TOTAL: €5,395,000 ($5,684,075)

Change Versus Prior Year: +10.3%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €60.1 billion ($63.32 billion), +14.5%

Base Salary: €1,561,000 ($1,644,641)

Stock and Option Awards: €618,000 ($651,114)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: €3,114,000 ($3,280,854)

Other Compensation: €102,000 ($107,465)

13.

Tarang Amin

Chairman, chief executive officer and president, E.l.f. Beauty

CEO Tarang Amin WESTON WELLS/WWD

TOTAL: $5,234,197

Change Versus Prior Year: -3.9%

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: $392.2 million, +23.3%

Base Salary: $475,000

Stock and Option Awards: $3,799,697

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $950,000

Other Compensation: $9,500

14.

Ryan S. Napierski

President and chief executive officer, Nu Skin Enterprises

Ryan Napierski

TOTAL: $4,764,466

Change Versus Prior Year: +0.7%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: $2.23 billion, -17%

Base Salary: $941,918

Stock and Option Awards: $3,485,069

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $206,842

Other Compensation: $130,637

15.

Axel Dumas

Chief executive officer, Hermès International

Axel Dumas Brigitte Lacombe

TOTAL: €4,486,458 ($4,726,851)

Change Versus Prior Year: +41%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €11.6 billion ($12.22 billion), +29.2%

Base Salary: €1,785,716 ($1,881,398)

Stock and Option Awards: N/A

Bonus and Incentive Pay: €2,700,742 ($2,845,453)

Other Compensation: N/A

16.

Saugata Gupta

Managing director and chief executive officer, Marico Ltd.

TOTAL: 361,003,928 rupees ($4,598,107)

Change Versus Prior Year: +157.3%

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: 75 billion rupees ($955.3 million), +18.4%

Base Salary: 72,177,852 rupees ($919,329)

Stock and Option Awards: 224,742,836 rupees ($2,862,550)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: 60,840,000 rupees ($774,919)

Other Compensation: 3,243,240 rupees ($41,309)

17.

Masahiko Uotani

President and chief executive officer, Shiseido Co.

Masahiko Uotani Joshua Scott

TOTAL: ¥531,000,000 ($4,066,398)

Change Versus Prior Year: +40.5%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: ¥1.07 trillion ($8.19 billion), +5.7%

Base Salary: ¥169,000,000 ($1,294,202)

Stock and Option Awards: ¥201,000,000 ($1,539,258)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: ¥160,000,000 ($1,225,280)

Other Compensation: N/A

18.

Sue Y. Nabi

Chief executive officer, Coty Inc.

Sue Y. Nabi Courtesy

TOTAL: $3,557,753

Change Versus Prior Year: -98.7%

Fiscal Year Ended: June 30, 2022

Net Sales: $5.3 billion, +15%

Base Salary: $3,506,260

Stock and Option Awards: $0

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $0

Other Compensation: $51,494

19.

Vincent Warney,

Chairman, Beiersdorf

TOTAL: €2,614,000 ($2,754,063)

Change Versus Prior Year: -62.9%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: €8.8 billion ($9.27 billion), +15.4%

Base Salary: €1,000,000 ($1,053,582)

Stock and Option Awards: €0 ($0)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: €1,604,000 ($1,689,946)

Other Compensation: €10,000 ($10,536)

20.

Mohit Malhotra

Chief executive officer, Dabur India

TOTAL: 146,041,924 rupees ($1,860,136)

Change Versus Prior Year: +42.9%

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: 108.9 billion rupees ($1.39 billion), + 13.9%

Base Salary: 115,546,649 rupees ($1,471,718)

Stock and Option Awards: N/A

Bonus and Incentive Pay: 25,000,000 rupees ($318,425)

Other Compensation: 5,495,275 rupees ($69,993)

21.

Jonathan Myers

Chief executive officer, PZ Cussons

TOTAL: £1,151,234 ($1,423,769)

Change Versus Prior Year: -24%

Fiscal Year Ended: May 31, 2022

Net Sales: £592.8 million ($733.1 million), -1.7%

Base Salary: £587,938 ($727,122)

Stock and Option Awards: £0 ($0)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: £483,276 ($597,683)

Other Compensation: £80,020 ($98,963)

22.

JuE Wong

President and chief executive officer, Olaplex

JuE Wong Jenna Greene

TOTAL: $1,334,150

Change Versus Prior Year: -16.3%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: $704.3 million, +17.7%

Base Salary: $1,000,000

Stock and Option Awards: $0

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $325,000

Other Compensation: $9,150

23.

Jean Madar

Chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums Inc.





Jean Madar Lexie Moreland/WWD

TOTAL: $1,230,000

Change Versus Prior Year: FLAT

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: $1.09 billion, +24%

Base Salary: $1,230,000

Stock and Option Awards: $0

Bonus and Incentive Pay: $0

Other Compensation: $0

24.

Yoshihiro Hasebe

President and chief executive officer, Kao Corp.

TOTAL: ¥147,000,000 ($1,125,726)

Change Versus Prior Year: +5.8%

Fiscal Year Ended: Dec. 31, 2022

Net Sales: ¥1.55 trillion ($11.87 billion), +9.3%

Base Salary: ¥87,000,000 ($666,246)

Stock and Option Awards: ¥41,000,000 ($313,978)

Bonus and Incentive Pay: ¥19,000,000 ($145,502)

Other Compensation: N/A

25.

Sudhir Sitapati

Managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

TOTAL: 26,600,000 rupees ($338,804)

Change Versus Prior Year: N/A

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: 68.19 billion rupees ($868.5 million), +11.2%

Base Salary: 23,300,000 rupees ($296,772)

Stock and Option Awards: N/A

Bonus and Incentive Pay: N/A

Other Compensation: 320,000 rupees ($4,076)

26.

N.H. Bhansali

Chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Emami, Ltd.

TOTAL: 26,597,771 rupees ($338,776)

Change Versus Prior Year: +4.6%

Fiscal Year Ended: March 31, 2022

Net Sales: 31.92 billion rupees ($406.6 million), +10.8%

Base Salary: N/A

Stock and Option Awards: N/A

Bonus and Incentive Pay: N/A

Other Compensation: N/A

CURRENCY CONVERSIONS: Figures in non-U.S. currencies were converted to the dollar using the following 2022 average exchange rates from Oanda.com:

€1=$1.053582; ¥1=$0.007658; £1=$1.236733; 1 Rupee=$0.012737; 1 SFr=$1.047998.