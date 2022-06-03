Where’s Kim’s Rank? Beauty’s Most Expensive Skin Care Routines

Who’s the most expensive of them all?

Kim Kardashian’s new skin care brand, Skkn by Kim, has generated buzz because, well, it’s Kim Kardashian. But the line is also under scrutiny because it comes with a sky-high price tag of $630 for a nine-step (yes, nine) routine comprised of a toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

Skkn by Kim Photo courtesy of Skkn by Kim

But while not likely to be found on the shelves of your nearest drugstore, Kardashian’s line actually is “reasonable” compared to some other skin care brands out there. For those interested — and with deep enough pockets — WWD takes a look at beauty’s most expensive skin care routines. Open your wallets.



Cost: $2,695

Brand: 111Skin

Who: Dr. Yannis Alexandrides

The Goods: The “Black Diamond” antiaging collection includes a $300 eye cream (15ml), $600 serum (30ml), $800 day cream (50ml) and $995 night cream (50ml).

Cost: $1,880

Brand: RéVive

Who: Dr. Gregory Bays Brown

The Goods: $75 gel cleanser (180 ml), $285 antiaging eye serum (15 ml), $750 “Peau Magnifique Serum” (30 ml), $385 day cream with SPF 30 (1.7 oz) and $385 “Firming Moisture Repair” night cream (50 ml).

Cost: $1,625

Brand: La Mer

Who: Dr. Max Huber

The Goods: $95 cleansing gel (6.7 oz), $450 eye cream (0.5 oz), $720 “Serum Essence” (1 oz) and $360 “Crème de la Mer” (2 oz).

Cost: $1,314

Brand: Augustinus Bader

Who: Professor Augustinus Bader

The Goods: $74 cleansing balm (90 g), $90 essence (100 ml), $375 serum (30 ml), $215 eye cream (15 ml), $280 “The Cream” moisturizer for day (50 ml) and $280 “The Rich Cream” for night (50 ml).

Cost: $1,135

Brand: Retrouvé

Who: Jami Morse Heidegger and Klaus Heidegger

The Goods: $65 tonic (237 ml), $75 cleansing balm (50 ml), $415 eye serum (30 ml), $325 (30 ml) face serum, $255 day and night moisturizer (30 ml).

Cost: $1,070

Brand: Dr. Barbara Sturm

Who: Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Goods: $75 cleanser (75 g), $75 toner (150 ml), and an antiaging line that includes a $210 eye cream (15 ml), $350 antiaging serum (30 ml) and $360 face cream for day and night (50 ml).

Cost: $1,015

Brand: SK-II

Who: Company is owned by Procter & Gamble.

The Goods: As part of its LXP line, $305 essence (5.07 oz), $325 serum (1.6 oz) and $385 face cream (1.6 oz).

Cost: $855

Brand: Eighth Day

Who: Dr. Antony Nakhla

The Goods: The brand has launched with a $225 eye cream (15 ml), $450 serum (50 ml) and $180 moisturizer (30 ml).