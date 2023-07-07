Beekman 1802 Harnesses the Power of Potatoes — and Mrs. Potato Head — for Newest Skin Care Launch

Beekman 1802 has signed a buzzy new ambassador.

Mrs. Potato Head will front the brand’s Potato Peel at-home resurfacing facial, which launches July 13 for $49 and pairs antioxidant-rich potato pulp with a triple-acid blend and the brand’s signature goat milk for a gentle exfoliating effect.

“The market has moved from natural to clean to being more about safety now,” said Brad Farrell, chief marketing officer at Beekman 1802. “At-home procedures and treatments are booming, and so we wanted to do a peel but also to make it safe enough for sensitive skin.”

Remaining true to the brand’s farm-raised roots, head of product development Ayesha Bshero turned to potato pulp, which delivers vitamins C, B6 and amino acids to the skin. From there, minting a Mrs. Potato Head collaboration quickly emerged as the logical next step.

Hasbro’s Mrs. Potato Head is the face of Beekman 1802’s new Potato Peel resurfacing milk facial. courtesy

“One of the biggest parts of the nostalgia trend we’re seeing for Millennials is movies. Mrs. Potato Head was one of the stars of ‘Toy Story,’ so Millennials recognize her; older people from Gen X to Boomers can also tap into that nostalgia from having her as a toy — she hit all those different demographics,” Farrell said.

Mrs. Potato Head — who turns 70 this year — is the second high-profile spokesperson to join the Beekman 1802 camp, following the brand’s 2021 induction of lifestyle TikToker Kat Stickler.

As part of the collaboration, Beekman 1802 will roll out a number of short-form videos on social media depicting Mrs. Potato Head in the lab helping to cook up Potato Peel. The product will launch chain-wide at Ulta Beauty, marking Beekman 1802’s entry into an additional 300-plus doors.

“We’re not the type of brand to go the more traditional route and hire a traditional spokesperson,” Farrell said. “Potatoes have spots; they can be discolored and bumpy from damage from the sun and the Earth. [Mrs. Potato Head] is the most iconic figure who could bring this to life. This summer is supposed to be about Barbie but, as Hasbro and I said, we’re going to knock Barbie’s crown off and it’s gonna be all about Mrs. Potato Head this summer.”