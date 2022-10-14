Beekman 1802 Supports Hurricane Ian Relief With ‘Buy a Pack/Give a Pack’ Campaign

Beekman 1802 has revived its “Buy a Pack/Give a Pack” campaign to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Through Oct. 20, for each pack of Beekman 1802 face wipes that is purchased, the brand will donate a pack to those impacted by the flooding; customers who wish for their entire order to benefit Hurricane Ian victims can specify as such in the comment field of their order.

The brand is also donating 100 percent of proceeds from its limited-edition Baby Goat Tote, which retails for $30, to Florida Disaster Fund and other local relief efforts in southwest Florida.

“Josh [Kilmer-Purcell] and Brent [Ridge] founded Beekman 1802 on the basis of kindness,” said chief executive officer Jill Scalamandre. “Doing acts of kindness for people in need is very much in the DNA of the brand, and [Hurricane Ian] happened in our own backyard.”

Beekman 1802’s Orlando warehouse had to be shut down in preparation for the Category 4 storm, and the brand temporarily rehoused 108 of its employees who were without power and at risk of being impacted further.

Over the last few years, Beekman 1802 has donated more than 100,000 packs of wipes to natural disaster victims across the country. In continuing this effort, the brand aims to provide those impacted by the catastrophic damage with accessible hygiene support as they forge the challenging road to recovery.