How did you get your start?

I started my career in the arts, studying sculpture and Japanese water painting with a few well-known Japanese artists.

Throughout my childhood, fashion was always a big part of my life. I started going to fashion shows when I was 12 with my mother, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that this was an industry I wanted to be a part of.

My career started in Tokyo, where I spent 10 years honing my skills as a hair stylist. Wanting to take my career to the next level, I knew that I needed to be in a place that allowed me the opportunities and access to collaborate with amazing artists from all over the world — and that place is New York City, where I now live.

How would you define your signature style?

Ever since I was growing up, I have always been struggling with my identity. It was only after I had moved to New York that I noticed people could have multiple layers and identities to them that don’t limit their physical appearance. I find that incredibly beautiful. I always try to see the different identities inside of people and figure out which hairstyle can bring out the most of their personalities.

What are your top five must-have products for your kit?

Got 2B Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel

Bumble and bumble Prep

Deva Curl Ultra Defining Gel

R&Co. Mannequin Styling Paste

Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate

Credits:

Photographs by Chris Miggels

Makeup by Kuma

Styled by Alex Badia

Market editors: Emily Mercer and Thomas Waller

Fashion Assistants: Victor Vaughns Jr. and Kimberly Infante

Model: Raven Wallace @ APM

Casting by Luis Campuzano

(Black dress image): Jil Sander’s viscose knit dress and leather belt.

(Trench coat image): Rebecca Taylor’s cotton trench. Argento Vivo ring.

(Cream dress image – A Shaped Earring): Sportmax’s linen dress; Alexander McQueen earrings; Argento Vivo ring.

(Cream dress image – Ring ear cuff): Sportmax’s linen dress; Alexander McQueen earrings; Ippolita earring; Dior ring.