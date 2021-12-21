Beiersdorf to Acquire Chantecaille

Beiersdorf has signed a deal to acquire Chantecaille that values the business between $590 million and $690 million.

Chantecaille makes makeup and skin care products that center around plant and flower extracts. The business was founded by Sylvie Chantecaille, who is said to be continuing with the brand. This year, Chantecaille is expected to generate more than $100 million in sales.

WWD reported that the brand had hired Jefferies to explore deal options in August. At that time, Chantecaille said the company had experienced rapid sales growth, especially in China, and was looking for a partner.

“In the past five years, we have exploded, and a very knowledgeable Chinese consumer fell in love with us,” Chantecaille told WWD in August. “My family and I see wonderful opportunities for growth in front of us and we want to expand.”

Chantecaille’s Pure Rosewater, $74, was named one of the Top 100 Skin Care Products of All Time by Beauty Inc in a list decided upon by industry insiders. Other top sellers include Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $79; Orange Flower Water, $68; Bio Lifting Serum+, $278, and Luster Glide Eyeliner, $32, according to the brand’s website.

Chantecaille is expected to operate as a stand-alone business within Beiersdorf, with access to the company’s infrastructure, WWD has learned. Beiersdorf also operates Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Coppertone and other brands.

Beiersdorf said in a statement on Tuesday that Chantecaille compliments its existing high-end skin care business, and will help it to grow in North America and Asia.

The Chantecaille transaction is one of many in beauty to be unveiled before year-end. Skin care brands in particular have been a hot commodity for strategic buyers this year.

On Monday, skin care and SPF beauty brand Supergoop said it sold a majority position in the business to a fund owned by Blackstone. Earlier this month, Eurazeo brands acquired a control stake in microbiome-focused skin brand Beekman 1802. Before that, Procter & Gamble inked a deal for skin care brand Farmacy, as well as Jen Atkin’s Ouai, which makes body care products in addition to hair care. L’Oréal also signed an agreement to buy Youth to the People. Harry’s also made its first acquisition recently, acquiring deodorizing brand Lume, and Edgewell acquired women’s grooming and personal care brand Billie. Galderma also signed a deal to buy Alastin.

There have also been a slew of recent smaller investments in beauty and skin care, too —The Center, Evereden, Universal Beauty Group, Stratia and Beautigloo have all recently raised capital.

