PARIS — Beiersdorf AG and SABIC are teaming to create renewable plastics for mass-market cosmetics packaging.

The maker of Nivea, La Prairie and Eucerin products and the chemicals company will work together to create sustainable packaging made of certified, renewable polypropylene (or PP) from SABIC’s Trucircle portfolio. To make the PP, plant-based, renewable raw materials will be used.

“With this action, Beiersdorf intends to further reduce the use of fossil-based resources for plastic packaging,” the Hamburg, Germany-based company said in a statement Friday.

The basis for the sustainable plastic is a byproduct of the paper industry, produced during the processing of trees into pulp.

Beiersdorf said the byproduct replaces the same amount of fossil crude oil generally needed for the manufacturing of plastic. PP packaging is friendlier for the environment, as it causes less carbon dioxide emissions than traditional plastics.

“The reduction of fossil raw materials in our portfolio is of essential importance to us,” said Michael Becker, head of global packaging development at Beiersdorf, in the statement. “The use of renewable raw materials in our product packaging represents a major lever for us to reduce our carbon emissions and improve our ecological footprint.

“We are proud to be the first in our mass-market segment supporting the use of PP made from renewable, plant-based raw materials as packaging materials for our cosmetic products,” he continued.

The first Beiersdorf products with packaging made almost wholly of certified PP from renewable raw materials will be launched in 2021.

“Innovative cosmetic packaging using our certified, renewable PP and PE polyolefins can make a significant contribution to reducing the fossil depletion and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Sergi Monros, vice president of performance polymers and industry solutions for petrochemicals at Saudi Arabia-based SABIC.

“The plant-based materials provide easy drop-in solutions to existing fossil-based plastic conversion processes and applications, without compromises on purity, quality, safety or convenience,” he added.

The partnership with SABIC is meant to help Beiersdorf achieve its five-year sustainability targets, which are outlined in a program called Sustainability Agenda Care Beyond Skin. That includes a focus on fully circular resources.

By 2025, Beiersdorf aims to have 100 percent refillable, reusable or recycled packaging; grow its share of recycled material in plastic packaging to 30 percent, and reduce the use of fossil-based virgin plastic by 50 percent — the latter of which is benchmarked against 2019.

