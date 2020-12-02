PARIS – Astrid Hermann has been appointed Beiersdorf AG’s new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

She succeeds Dessi Temperley in the role and will sit on the company’s executive board. Temperley is to leave the German maker of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie products after a three-year tenure, Beiersdorf said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hermann most recently served for two years as vice president of finance at the North American division of Colgate-Palmolive. She joined that multinational consumer goods group in 2004, and held senior financial roles in Germany, the U.K., Switzerland and the U.S.

“We welcome and need Astrid Hermann’s experience to realize our strategic focus on sustainable skin care, digitization and internationalization,” said Reinhard Pöllath, chairman of Beiersdorf’s supervisory board.

Of Hermann, Stefan De Loecker, chief executive officer of Beiersdorf, said: “Her many years of experience in the consumer goods business and her in-depth knowledge of international markets give her a broad perspective of the financial sector.”

De Loecker thanked Temperley for having spearheaded many of the company’s C.A.R.E.+ initiatives, which have as aims winning in the skin care market and driving consumer-centricity through digitalization.

Earlier this year, Beiersdorf took an equity stake in sustainable aerosol company Salford Valve Co. Ltd., which the group said was in line with its sustainability agenda. Beiersdorf also stepped up its sustainable actions with the acquisition of the Stop the Water While Using Me! Natural cosmetics brand.

Hamburg, Germany-based Beiersdorf generated sales of 7.6 billion euros in 2019. Its other brands include Labello, Floreno and Hansaplat/Elastoplast.

