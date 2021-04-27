PARIS — Beiersdorf AG has named Vincent Warnery as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective May 1.

The German multinational maker of personal care products and adhesives said that the current CEO, Stefan De Loecker, will step down from the company’s board by mutual agreement on June 30.

Warnery has served as a member of the group’s executive board since February 2017. He formerly headed up Beiersdorf’s Pharmacy and Selective division, which includes the Eucerin, Hansaplast and La Prairie brands, as well as the North American business.

Reinhard Pöllath, chairman of Beiersdorf’s supervisory board, thanked De Loecker and said in a statement that “he has made a decisive and lasting contribution to the company. With the C.A.R.E.+ strategy, Mr. De Loecker focused Beiersdorf on digitalization, sustainability and internationalization, and strategically equipped the skin care company for the future. Beiersdorf will benefit considerably from this in the long term.”

The C.A.R.E.+ program is Beiersdorf’s plan to win in skin care and drive consumer-centricity through digitalization.

De Loecker said: “My goal was to strength Beiersdorf in an era of digital disruption and environmental challenges to keep the company on track for success in the long term. I am convinced that we have laid this foundation.”

Warnery’s entire career has been in the consumer health care and cosmetics industries. He began in marketing at Procter & Gamble in 1991. The executive then joined L’Oréal in 1996, where he held numerous marketing positions plus local and regional general management roles in Portugal, Germany, Latin America, Japan and France.

Starting in 2011, Warnery signed on with Sanofi, where he grew and led the Global Consumer Health Care Division until 2017, when he moved to Beiersdorf.

“Mr. Warnery knows Beiersdorf from years of successful executive board work. With his deep skin care expertise and successful track record, he brings the right momentum to our joint efforts for Beiersdorf’s future,” said Pöllath.

Hamburg, Germany-based Beiersdorf generated sales of 7.03 billion euros and an operating profit of 282 million euros in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020. The group counts more than 20,000 employees around the globe.

